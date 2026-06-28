Suns Fans Give Strong Reactions to Blockbuster Miles Bridges Trade

The Phoenix Suns decided to make a massive trade. Instead of keeping the core of the team that made the playoffs, they decided to trade some pieces for Miles Bridges. It’s a big trade that will give them a proven scorer at the power forward spot.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Suns receive Miles Bridges and a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick in exchange for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, and a 2033 first-round pick. That’s a lot of moving pieces, and the Suns seem to have made out well.

Fan reactions once the news of the trade broke were very strong for Suns fans.

Fan Reaction to Big Suns Trade is Mostly Positive

The reaction for the Suns was mostly positive. In fact, it seems like most fans think it was a great move for them to make at this point in the offseason.

“Good trade for the Suns, get some more athleticism and perimeter shooting,” wrote @BakerReporxtz.

“Hold up Suns got a squad,” wrote @RusJacksbrook.

It’s pretty clear that social media likes the deal for Phoenix much more than the Hornets. They are making a move that allows them to get a good player now and a future first-round pick. Phoenix now has the opportunity to improve its offense moving forward.

The Suns now have to figure out exactly how to get their depth back together. One of the strengths of the team this past year was the depth they had at multiple spots. Now, they have to find that depth elsewhere, as the rest of the offseason continues.

Once the Hornets decided to trade LaMelo Ball, rumors circulated that Charlotte was looking to part ways with Bridges, too. Phoenix was the team that ended up benefiting from that, and now they have a new starting power forward. It’s a team that has been completely remade in the last couple of years.

Phoenix is Looking to Be Better on Offense in 2026-27

This past season, the Suns had just the 17th-best offense in the NBA. They struggled to score after trading Kevin Durant to the Rockets. Part of that is because of the injuries they had to deal with at the guard position. With Bridges, they are hoping to increase their output.

Last year for the Hornets, Bridges averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He isn’t a great 3-point shooter, but he is good enough to occasionally hit some perimeter shots. That helps them spread the floor a bit, since they don’t have centers that can do that.

The Suns are looking to actually win some games in the postseason next year after being swept by the Thunder this past season. Bringing in a player who can help score off the dribble and off the catch should help them do that, along with some rebounding.