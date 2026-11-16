The Phoenix Suns have been linked to Dejounte Murray since the New Orleans Pelicans guard requested a trade. But the most obvious deal involving Jalen Green apparently has not gained much traction.

NBA insider Marc Stein said Monday that Phoenix has shown exploratory interest in Murray, although discussions involving a potential exchange for Green have not advanced.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s Deals and Dunks, Stein cautioned against assuming the two guards will be traded for each other simply because their contracts make the financial framework possible.

“To this point, there hasn’t been any substantive discussion there,” Stein said.

His comments offer a different perspective on a trade scenario that has generated considerable attention amid Phoenix’s uneven start.

Marc Stein Clarifies Jalen Green-Dejounte Murray Trade Rumors

Stein acknowledged Phoenix’s interest in Murray but questioned the growing assumption that Green would automatically be involved.

“I think people are jumping to the conclusion of Jalen Green for Murray because their salaries match,” Stein said.

Green is earning approximately $36.3 million this season, while Murray makes roughly $32.8 million.

Their contracts make a direct exchange financially plausible, subject to NBA trade rules.

But Stein emphasized that financial compatibility does not establish whether negotiations are progressing.

“Those two players in particular, it hasn’t gone anywhere in terms of a discussion,” he said.

The clarification follows reports that Murray wants to leave New Orleans and has expressed interest in joining Phoenix.

Sam Amick of The Athletic previously reported that Murray’s camp hoped a trade involving Green could materialize.

Meanwhile, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Friday that the Suns had registered interest in Murray.

Stein did not rule out a future deal.

However, his latest assessment suggests the proposed Green-Murray exchange remains speculative rather than an imminent transaction.

Suns Face Jalen Green Decision After Disappointing Start

Green’s early struggles have fueled questions about his long-term fit alongside Devin Booker.

The 24-year-old guard entered Monday averaging a career-low 11.8 points, a significant drop from his usual scoring production.

Phoenix has asked Green to assume additional playmaking responsibilities while remaining an aggressive scorer.

That adjustment has produced inconsistent results.

During Sunday’s 131-123 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Green finished with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting.

He played just over 21 minutes and posted a minus-30 rating.

The Suns fell to 5-7 despite nearly erasing a 31-point deficit.

Murray would offer a different skill set.

The former All-Star has averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season with New Orleans.

His experience running an offense could help Booker spend more time working away from the ball.

However, Murray’s recent injury history, including an Achilles tear, adds another consideration.

Phoenix also has reasons to avoid rushing into a decision.

The Suns won four of five games before Sunday’s loss, while Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin have provided valuable backcourt production.

For now, Stein’s comments temper expectations surrounding a potential blockbuster.

Phoenix may be interested in Murray, and Green’s future could remain unsettled.

But those circumstances have not yet produced meaningful discussions about swapping the two guards.