It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the New Orleans Pelicans, and we’re only halfway through November.

They started the season by losing four straight games, then bounced back to win four in a row.

Currently, they’re riding a six-game losing streak, including a three-game stretch in which they lost by 51, 34 and 31 points.

Dejounte Murray’s Trade Request

In addition to their problems on the court, they now have issues off of it.

After multiple online outbursts last week, Dejounte Murray officially requested a trade from New Orleans, and the Pelicans released a statement saying they would explore options to trade him.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim McMahon discussed the situation surrounding Murray and the Pelicans on Monday’s episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.”

Windhorst remarked, “It’s never good when the team is putting out a press release confirming a trade demand. How about that for a hot take?”

McMahon agreed.

“Yeah, and they kind of had to when Dejounte Murray is retweeting Shams’ tweet saying that he’s demanding a trade.”

“It’s one of these things where Dejounte Murray wants out of New Orleans. The feeling is mutual,” McMahon said. “So, okay, great, they agree. And now comes the hard part, which is finding a deal that makes sense.”

Murray is earning $32.8 million this season and has a player option for $30.75 million next season, a contract situation that Windhorst and McMahon agreed is “not attractive.”

Although the situation boiled over last week, Windhorst says it had been brewing behind the scenes for some time.

“This, as you indicated, has been in the ether for a while,” Windhorst said. “Dejounte’s feelings were in the ether for a while. Negotiations with other teams on a Dejounte trade have been out there for a while.”

Dejounte Murray’s Time in New Orleans

The one-time All-Star was acquired by the Pelicans from the Atlanta Hawks before the 2024-25 season but has been plagued by injuries throughout his time in New Orleans.

He broke his hand in the 2024-25 season opener, forcing him to miss 17 games. He returned in late November and played 30 games before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in January 2025.

So far this season, Murray has started nine games and is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 43.1% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range.

Those numbers help explain why Windhorst believes Murray is not a particularly valuable trade asset right now.

“In my discussions with teams over the last couple of days, multiple teams have told me that they view…Dejounte as a distressed asset to the point where, if you were to trade for him, that you would want compensation in addition to him to take him,” Windhorst said.

Potential Dejounte Murray Trades

The two ESPN insiders floated one potential trade idea: Swapping Murray for Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green, who is also viewed as a possible distressed asset for a struggling Phoenix team.

“I bring up the Jalen Green thing because that’s one where it’s like my problem for your problem, and the money is basically the same, including the player options next year,” McMahon said.

Windhorst offered additional insight into a potential Murray-for-Green exchange.

“Jalen Green for Dejounte Murray straight up works, right? It works on the trade machine. We know that they’ve talked, right? So why haven’t they done it?”

McMahon responded, “That tells me Phoenix isn’t excited about it.”

It takes two to tango to get a deal done in the NBA. If the Pelicans can’t find a team willing to take on Murray without requiring additional compensation, this situation could remain unresolved for a while.