Proposed Kevin Durant Trade Nets Suns Future Star, Depth Pieces

While the Phoenix Suns are adamant they would not break up their Big Three, it has not stopped league observers from mocking up trade scenarios.

One of them is Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes‘ proposal that would flip Kevin Durant into three depth pieces and potentially a future star plus a draft capital.

Phoenix Suns receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney and a 2025 first-round pick

Golden State Warriors receive: Kevin Durant

“This deal would give the Suns immediate three-and-D help from Wiggins, a cheaper alternative to Jusuf Nurkić at center, a potential star in Kuminga, cash savings and actual draft equity—all for a player entering his age-36 season,” Hughes wrote.

With the Suns a second-apron team, flipping one of their stars into depth and recouping draft capital is their only option if they are going to build a team that can contend in the Western Conference.

Bradley Beal’s trade value is at an all-time low with his expensive contract and his lackluster play this season. Devin Booker would likely net the Suns the best return among their three stars but he’s also the youngest and in his prime.

All things considered, Durant is their biggest trade chip. At Durant’s age, the Suns can no longer recoup the four first-round picks they gave up to acquire him. But cutting their losses without hitting the rebuild button is one way of setting them up for a better showing next season while grooming a potential dynamic Kuminga-Booker tandem down the line.

Kevin Durant Slams ‘Lebron Move’ Suggestion

Durant dismissed a fan’s suggestion he should leave the Suns and return to the Oklahoma City Thunder to redeem his NBA legacy.

“The only way KD can redeem his legacy is if he returns to the Thunder and wins them their first ever championship. LeBron style. Then all his sins will be forgiven. We good? @KDTrey5,” the fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Durant quipped: “You ain’t God. Go get ready for work.”

In 2014, LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers after winning two championships with the Miami Heat. With Kyrie Irving in place and swapping Andrew Wiggins for Kevin Love, the Cavaliers were ready to contend in James’ return. They went to three straight NBA Finals and won the city’s first championship via a historic 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Durant has no plans on doing that as he intends to make it work in Phoenix.

Suns Assembling Deep Coaching Staff

While the Suns are restricted in reshaping their roster, there is no salary cap that keeps them from beefing up their coaching staff.

After firing Frank Vogel just one year into his five-year, $31 million contract, the Suns replaced him with another NBA champion coach in Mike Budenholzer to a five-year, $50 million deal.

Then they also plucked out former NBA head coach David Fizdale from his executive position at Utah to join Budenholzer’s staff. In addition to Fizdale, the Suns also successfully signed Chad Forcier, an assistant coach under Budenholzer when the Bucks won the NBA championship in 2021.

They also tried to recruit recently fired Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham to reunite with Budenholzer, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

But Ham ultimately decided to return to Milwaukee and become Doc Rivers’ top deputy.

The Suns pivoted to adding former University of Washington coach Mike Hopkins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Hopkins compiled a 122-110 (.526) record with the Huskies, including a 2019 conference title and NCAA tournament bid.