Kevin Durant Open to Staying in Phoenix

Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant is open to a return to the team, according to a report from The Ringer’s Logan Murdock.

Durant, who has been at the center of trade rumors all season, is willing to stay in Phoenix and wants to talk an contract extension this off-season, which he is eligible for a two year, $122 million contract. Guard Devin Booker also expressed his desire to continue to play with Durant, though there are potential hurdles to a return:

“Hell yeah, I want to play alongside him. The team’s been in a tough situation. So, that’s the NBA today. I think K understands the business too, that when things aren’t going the right way, people are going to explore options. I don’t know how serious it actually was, but we moved past it. You see his morale, you see how he feels about the city.”

Durant was at the center of multiple trade talks leading up to the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The Golden State Warriors had a trade on the table for a potential return to the Bay Area, but Durant vetoed the trade, opting to finish out his season in Phoenix.

Even for a potential Durant return, there are still things the team needs to sort out. Phoenix is a second apron team and most of their cap is tied into Durant, Booker, and Bradley Beal. The team’s salary suggests contender, but they have glaring roster needs that can’t be addressed because of tax issues. With no clear way to upgrade, Phoenix has to make massive decisions about their future.

Kevin Durant is open to a return to the team, but with the uncertainty surrounding Phoenix, all options are still on the table.