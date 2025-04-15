Kevin Durant Fires Back At Being Called ‘Most Overrated’

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has never shied away from engaging in back-and-forth conversations with fans on social media. The veteran forward was at it again on April 14 when one fan on X called him “the most overrated athlete of the past 30 years.”

The fan felt that Durant had been exposed since leaving the Warriors, where he won two championships alongside Stephen Curry.

In response, Durant asked the fan to “elaborate” and shot down the theory that he doesn’t shoot enough threes.

Durant fired back at certain other fans who questioned his leadership, especially behind the scenes.

Kevin Durant Confirms Suns Departure?

Multiple NBA insiders say the Suns and Durant will work together to find a new home for the 15-time All-Star. During his conversations with fans on April 14, Durant may have accidentally confirmed that his departure from Phoenix was imminent.

While responding to Suns beat writer Shane Young, Durant seemed to bid goodbye to the reporter, suggesting that he was leaving Phoenix.

“Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Beal, according to sources,” ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote on April 14.

“Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.”

Rockets, the Top Suitors For Durant?

Prior to the 2023-24 season, the Rockets inquired with the Suns about Durant’s availability, but were shot down. Houston is expected to revisit those conversations in the 2025 offseason. According to online sportsbook Bovada, the Rockets (+120) are the odds-on favorites to land Durant, followed by the Warriors (+325), Spurs (+325), Knicks (+700), Timberwolves (+700) and Heat (+700).

The Houston Rockets are the favorites to land Kevin Durant, per @BovadaOfficial Houston Rockets +120

Golden State Warriors +325

San Antonio Spurs +325

Minnesota Timberwolves +700

New York Knicks +700

Miami Heat +700 https://t.co/OqkKXd4m4a pic.twitter.com/imrcdQzKpv — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 14, 2025

Some have also floated the theory of Durant reuniting with the Oklahoma City Thunder, especially if the franchise fails to make a deep run in the 2025 playoffs. Durant was drafted by the Thunder in 2007 before leaving the franchise in 2016. Durant made one NBA Finals appearance during his stint in Oklahoma City and captured his only MVP award. However, he never got to complete the mission of hanging a banner.

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith believes the time is right for Thunder and Durant to reunite.

“Know what I would do if you Oklahoma City?” Smith asked on February 20.

“I know he left Oklahoma City, just like he left Golden State, actually a little bit worse than that, because he was up 3-1 in the Western Conference, lost to the Golden State Warriors, and then joined them a month later. I get all that, but that was a long time ago, bygones be bygones.

“Who has more assets to offer than the Oklahoma City Thunder? If I’m Phoenix, I reach out to Oklahoma City to try to get some of those assets this summer.”

Durant averaged 27.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in his nine seasons with the Thunder.