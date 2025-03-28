Hi, Subscriber

Massive Mock Trade Sees Devin Booker and Kevin Durant Leaving Suns

  • Updated
The Phoenix Suns have been a source of controversy and rumors for the past year, and a recent mock trade sees the team end an era.

In an article on Bleacher Report, a proposed trade sees Devin Booker and Kevin Durant leaving the Suns. The proposed four team deal involves the Suns, the Houston Rockets, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Charlotte Hornets and would get trade Booker to the Spurs and Durant to the Rockets. The deal would be as follows:

San Antonio receives Booker from Phoenix, Josh Okogie from Charlotte, Jae’Sean Tate and Jeff Green from Houston, and a $5 million trade exception.

Houston receives Kevin Durant from Phoenix.

Phoenix receives Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, and two first round picks from San Antonio; Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Shepard, Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday, and and their own first round pick back from Houston, a first round pick by way of the Miami Heat from Charlotte, and a $12.7 million trade exception for Booker.

Charlotte receives Malaki Branham and the Atlanta Hawks’ first round pick from San Antonio, and Jock Landale from Houston.

The proposed trade sees Devin Booker and Kevin Durant leaving the Suns has a lot of positives. The trade in total allows Phoenix to reset their team, get picks back and allows the Suns to move into a new era. It gives San Antonio a chance to build a trio centered around Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, and the newly acquires Booker, which pushes the Spurs into Contention. Houston now has their win-now player to contend in 2026 with Durant in tow. Charlotte would act as a fulcrum to make the deal work.

Would this trade happen? Though the trade makes sense on paper, there are hang ups. Seeing two division rivals in Houston and San Antonio being involved in the same trade is a stretch. While both Durant and Booker are rumored to leave, are the Rockets willing to mortgage the future on Durant? Nothing against Durant as a player, more his age and sacrificing depth. Would the Suns want to see Booker in their conference? These are thoughts that could cause the trade to halt, considering how the Luka Doncic trade impacted Dallas and other trading partners.

This isn’t a bad trade, as it does speculate what the Suns future could hold and who they could get back for the talented duo, but as the NBA landscape shifts, the magnitude of the trade may make it unlikely.

