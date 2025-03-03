NBA Analyst Proposes Kevin Durant Returns to Former Team

Kevin Durant‘s long-term future projects to be away from the Phoenix Suns. The 36-year-old superstar is expected to be traded this summer. He will have one year remaining on his contract, worth $54.7 million, after which, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the Oklahoma City Thunder should explore bringing Durant back to the franchise. The two-time champion spent nine years with the franchise to begin his career. The first year came with the Seattle Supersonics. The other eight came after the franchise moved to Oklahoma and became the Thunder.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder should go and get Kevin Durant back,” Smith said. “If you lose this year, if you don’t get it done this year, they should go back and get Kevin Durant. They’ve got so many assets, they have stuff to give away. They can’t possibly use all of them. Phoenix is in desperate need of assets now, obviously that’s something that could potentially alienate Devin Booker, because he’s not trying to be a part of a rebuilding or reclamation project. But if you are the Phoenix Suns and you’re trying to get what you can for an aging Kevin Durant, albeit a superstar, who is aging, then you call the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

Durant is having a strong season for the Suns. He’s averaging 26.7 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field and 39.9% from deep. It’s likely that Durant will need to agree to a contract extension with whatever team acquires him, in order for a deal to get over the line.

Suns and Kevin Durant Expected to Work Together

ESPN’s Shams Charania recently reported that Durant and the Suns are expected to work together in finding the veteran a new situation. Charania’s comments came via a recent episode of “NBA Countdown.”

“Unless there is a significant run here into the playoffs for the Phoenix Suns, league sources believe that there will be real changes coming to the Suns. From a roster standpoint, that likely starts with Kevin Durant,” Charania said. “This offseason, from my understanding, what it would look like is that the Suns and Durant will work together on any potential trade to a contender.”

Durant will undoubtedly draw interest from around the NBA. Multiple contending teams will check on the Suns asking price. Nevertheless, it’s unknown how many front offices will be willing to pay a premium for an aging star. Still, there’s no denying that Durant could elevate a team into genuine contenders.

Carmelo Anthony Has Ideal Destination For Durant

In a recent episode of his ‘7 PM in Brooklyn’ podcast, Carmelo Anthony named his ideal landing spot for Durant.

“KD to the Wizards, I would like to see him in the Wizards,” Anthony said. “End it back home. You ain’t gon’ go chase, you ain’t gon’ go with these other teams that’s out there. You already got your rings, go to the Wizards. Bring the energy back to DC. … Your family, your mom, friends there, go rekindle that fire back out there in DC.”

The Washington Wizards are a rebuilding team. It’s unlikely the front office signs off on such a sharp change of direction. Nonetheless, Washington would undoubtedly have the necessary trade assets to get a deal over the line.

Unfortunately for Durant, his name is going to be in the rumor mill for the next few months. However, if the end result is him landing on a contending roster, then it will all be worth it. After all, his next move will likely be his last. Durant has earned the right to go out on his terms, and that’s likely with one more championship.