Phoenix Suns Get Great Grade for Stealing Sharpshooter from Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns stole sharpshooter Luke Kennard away from the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

Kennard was traded to the Lakers from the Atlanta Hawks in February and the Lakers were interested in keeping him in L.A., but he ultimately signed with the Suns on a two-year, $13 million deal. The deal has received an extremely favorable grade from at least one outlet.

Phoenix Suns Receive ‘A’ Grade Signing Luke Kennard in Free Agency

Bleacher Report gave the Suns an ‘A’ grade for the signing of Kennard, pointing to his proven ability as an elite floor-spacer combined with his relatively cheap contract as reasons why the deal is a home run for Phoenix.

From Bleacher Report:

The lack of cap space around the league is limiting free agents to some shockingly low-value deals. It’s almost the inverse of 2016, when the cap spike led to news like Timofey Mozgov landing a four-year, $64 million deal. The latest surprisingly low figure goes to Luke Kennard, who agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns for $13 million. In the wake of the Miles Bridges trade that cost Phoenix Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale, the Suns were in dire need of some shooting. And Kennard absolutely provides that. … He just led the league in three-point percentage at 47.8 (his third time earning that crown) and has a career mark of 44.2 that ranks second all time. Sprinkle in some underrated playmaking, and it’s hard to see this deal as anything but a steal for Phoenix.

In 32 games for the Lakers during the regular season, Kennard averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 44 percent from long range.

Luke Kennard Explained What he was Looking for in Free Agency

While discussing his upcoming free agency back in May, Kennard emphasized the fact that he wanted to contribute to a contender.

“… Obviously going into year 10 next year I want to win. That’s the big thing for me, and wherever that may be, obviously, I’m a free agent, but I’m going to spend some time with my family and decide on some stuff later,” Kennard said.

“But like I said, I’ve been honored and blessed to be a part of the [Lakers] organization, and whether it’s here or somewhere else, it’s been a lot of fun for me.”

Clearly, Kennard felt like Phoenix checked the boxes for what he was looking for in a team, and now he’ll continue his career as a member of the Suns. His ability to space the floor will be missed in L.A.