Phoenix Suns Guard Named Trade Candidate Ahead of NBA Season

The 2026-27 NBA season will be here before we know it, but there’s still time for teams to make a move before the start of the season.

One particular player was recently named as a potential trade candidate for the Phoenix Suns.

Jalen Green Named Potential Trade Candidate for Phoenix Suns

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report named Suns guard Jalen Green as a sneaky trade candidate heading into the ’26-27 NBA season due to a lack of fit in the backcourt alongside star guard Devin Booker. He named the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks as potential landing spots for Green.

“Phoenix should absolutely be testing the market for Green, as he’s not a good fit alongside Booker in the backcourt. The Suns had a net rating of plus-8.7 (87th percentile) with a backcourt of Gillespie and Booker, compared to just plus-2.8 with Booker and Green (65th percentile). Gillespie’s new four-year, $48 million contract will pay him about a third of what Green makes annually,” Swartz wrote.

. . . The Brooklyn Nets could use him as a better version of Cam Thomas as they try to get back to contention. The new-look Los Angeles Clippers are an intriguing fit alongside Darius Garland in the backcourt or the Dallas Mavericks could use some backcourt scoring punch to balance out the roster.”

Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.9 minutes per game for Phoenix last season.

Jalen Green’s Current Contract Situation with Suns

Green still has two years and over $72 million remaining on the three-year, $106 million rookie extension he signed with the Houston Rockets back in October of 2024. He will make $36.2 million for the upcoming 2026-27 season and he has a $36 million player option for the 2027-28 season that he could turn down for unrestricted free agency next summer.

If the Suns don’t view Green as a long-term fit in Phoenix, they would be wise to see if they could potentially recoup some value for him before potentially losing him for nothing in free agency next offseason. At just 24 years old, Green likely hasn’t even reached his prime as a player yet and should have plenty of productive play ahead of him, which could make him an attractive trade target for interested suitors.