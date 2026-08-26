Phoenix Suns Guard Jalen Green Still in Trade Conversations

Just over one month remains until the Phoenix Suns open up training camp to prepare for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Suns are seeking to build off of a 45-win season that set a benchmark for success in 2025-26. They are also facing challenges in light of this, including the mixed reception of trading for controversial forward Miles Bridges.

One topic that is making it past common conversation is second-year Sun Jalen Green. While the organization believes in the star-level upside the former lottery pick brings, trade conversations aren’t out of question.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz is one of these voices, as he believes that Green is a poor fit in Phoenix. Pointing to recent contracts Phoenix is on the books for – as well as Green’s net rating while sharing the court with Devin Booker – are reasons enough for the Suns to explore trades.

Green can be a valuable player on the roster while also being a trade candidate at the same time. Both can be true. Read more on the saga in the lead-up to the season below.

Phoenix Should Still Value Green

Green appearing in a career-low 32 games is a bit of a concern heading into the new season. Green appeared in all 82 games in his final two seasons with the Houston Rockets. However, the recurring hamstring issue he is working to move on from has to be monitored.

Beyond this, Green is volatile as a scorer, playmaker, and defender at times. His talent is undeniable. He simply isn’t consistent enough at this stage to match this talent.

There are still reasons to feel confident about Green living up to expectations in year six. For all of Green’s shortcomings as a defensive entity, he makes up for it with a high offensive ceiling.

Green ranks above the 80th percentile in three key offensive categories (Crafted NBA). These categories are load, creation, and CraftedOPM (offensive plus-minus).

While Green is average in many categories and well below average in scoring efficiency, there are many positives. This includes his playmaking ability, which is still evolving. He is becoming much stronger at kicking out of dribble-drives, creating in transition and in other playmaking areas. The former G-League Ignite star is also among the best scorers in the league when locked in.

Combining for 71 points over Phoenix’s two play-in games in April are a prime example of this. Phoenix has invested too much into Green to give up now.

Suns Have Potential to Net Value in Green Trade

While the 24-year old’s value is polarizing at the moment in the scope of the league, he still owns strong trade value.

The 2021 second overall pick is in control of a two-year contract that is relatively economical. His upside also remains very palpable and bankable.

Is a trade for a ready-to-play point guard such as Dejounte Murray in play? It remains to be seen if this even becomes a possibility, but discussing potential upgrades is a must for an organization facing roster-building roadblocks.