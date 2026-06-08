Phoenix Suns Urged to Consider Trading Devin Booker This Offseason

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 24: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after being defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 125-123. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Since making it all the way to the NBA Finals 2021, the Phoenix Suns have tumbled completely out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference.
The Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, and in the third season they missed the postseason entirely. As a result, the Suns are being urged to consider moving on from star guard Devin Booker.
Devin Booker Named ‘Trade Target No One is Talking About’
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JANUARY 04: Devin Booker #1 and head coach Jordan Ott of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Thunder 108-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In an article for Bleacher Report entitled “Potential NBA Trade Targets Nobody Is Talking About,” Zach Buckley makes the case for why the Suns should consider moving on from the franchise player over the offseason, pointing to the stagnation of the team since their Finals appearance and their limited pathways to improvement.
“Suns governor Mat Ishbia will scoff at this suggestion, since he’s already on record unequivocally saying, ‘Devin Booker’s not getting traded.’ There’s just one minor issue it’d be great if Ishbia could clear up: Why not?” Buckley wrote.
“… The only reason the Suns don’t feel totally stuck is that trading Booker offers a way out. But you wonder how much longer that’ll be the case, since trade values don’t exactly keep climbing as 30-somethings grow older and become unconscionably expensive.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Since making it all the way to the NBA Finals 2021, the Phoenix Suns have tumbled completely out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference.The Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, and in the third season they missed the postseason entirely. As a […]
Phoenix Suns Urged to Consider Trading Devin Booker This Offseason