Phoenix Suns Urged to Consider Trading Devin Booker This Offseason

Since making it all the way to the NBA Finals 2021, the Phoenix Suns have tumbled completely out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

The Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, and in the third season they missed the postseason entirely. As a result, the Suns are being urged to consider moving on from star guard Devin Booker.

Devin Booker Named ‘Trade Target No One is Talking About’

In an article for Bleacher Report entitled “Potential NBA Trade Targets Nobody Is Talking About,” Zach Buckley makes the case for why the Suns should consider moving on from the franchise player over the offseason, pointing to the stagnation of the team since their Finals appearance and their limited pathways to improvement.

“Suns governor Mat Ishbia will scoff at this suggestion, since he’s already on record unequivocally saying, ‘Devin Booker’s not getting traded.’ There’s just one minor issue it’d be great if Ishbia could clear up: Why not?” Buckley wrote.

“… The only reason the Suns don’t feel totally stuck is that trading Booker offers a way out. But you wonder how much longer that’ll be the case, since trade values don’t exactly keep climbing as 30-somethings grow older and become unconscionably expensive.”

This story will be updated.