Report: Suns to Change Team Building Approach

After a disastrous 2024-25 season, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly changing their team-building strategy.

As explained by ESPN insider Chris Haynes, the Suns are shifting away from their current star centric approach and focusing on a tougher, more defensive minded approach. The Suns, who were third from last in the NBA in defensive rating this season, will look to make moves to fit their new vision.

A change in strategy makes sense for the Suns. Phoenix is a second apron team and have no true path towards contention in a stacked Western Conference. Between Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker’s contracts, the team has little to no room to improve their roster without a major trade.

The Suns have had to take a long look at the team in total, but has already made moves. After a 36-46 record and failing to reach the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer in the first of likely many moves. The team has reportedly been in contact with Durant about working towards a trade in the off-season and is also considering Beal’s future, but it’s trickier with his contract’s no trade clause.

Phoenix’s future, while murky, recognizes its identity crisis as they move to the future. The team will shake up its roster over the off-season, and in the process, likely move off of players and regain draft picks after exhausting everything to build their star studded roster. A more team centric and defensive approach could get the Suns back on track.

Phoenix Suns are reportedly changing their team-building strategy as they look to return to the post season.