Mavericks Land Kevin Durant in Blockbuster Trade Pitch

The Kevin Durant – Kyrie Irving tandem didn’t work work in Brooklyn, but could it in Dallas? With the Suns widely expected to execute a Kevin Durant trade in the 2025 offseason, some have suggested the idea of Durant and Irving teaming up with Anthony Davis on the Dallas Mavericks, forming a new formidable Big 3.

Fadeaway World proposed a trade that would send four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and a haul of players and picks to the Mavericks in exchange for Durant.

Mavericks would receive: Kevin Durant

Suns would receive: Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, 2025 First-Round Pick (DAL), 2026 First-Round Pick Swap (DAL)

The writer explained why the Suns are unlikely to get a better haul than the proposed package from the Suns, considering that Durant has only one year left on his contract.

Kevin Durant Trade Can Form New Big 3

“A veteran who Booker will enjoy playing alongside will be Klay Thompson, who’s averaging 14.1 points this season,” wrote Ishaan Bhattacharya. “Since losing an elite shot-creator like [Luka] Doncic, Klay’s skillset is muted in Dallas, especially now that they don’t have a playmaker setting him up in the corner. There’ll be a lot more teams vying for Durant, but this package could just be the most compelling.

“Getting three players of this caliber, a likely lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and a potentially valuable 2026 first-round pick swap is a huge haul for the Suns,” “The players also promise to make them more competitive, if not contention-worthy, provided the Suns somehow find a way to dump Beal.”

A Big 3 of Durant, Irving and Davis would definitely make the Mavericks a legitimate title contender in the 2025-26 season. The move would also allow Durant and Irving to right Brooklyn’s wrongs and bring a championship to Dallas.

“Nico Harrison signed Durant to Nike, Jason Kidd was one of his mentors, and Kyrie Irving is a former teammate of his,” wrote Bhattacharya. “Just the influence of those three can create the best situation for success for Durant after some strife-stricken years, similar to what the franchise did for Kyrie after 2023.”

Insiders: Suns, Durant To Work On Trade

The Mavericks won’t be the only team in hot pursuit of Durant. Per multiple insiders, the Rockets, Timberwolves, Spurs, Heat and Knicks are all expected to make a run at Durant. Some have also floated the idea of the Thunder trying to reunite with No. 35.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant and the Suns will work together on finding the 15-time All-Star a new home during the 2025 offseason.

“Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Beal, according to sources,” Charania wrote on April 14.

“Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.”

The Rockets (+120) are the odds-on favorites to pull off a Kevin Durant trade, per online sportsbook Bovada, followed by the Spurs (+325) and Warriors (+325).