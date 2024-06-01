Suns Could Plug Biggest Hole With 9-Time All-Star: NBA Cap Expert

The Phoenix Suns‘ glaring need for a point guard may lead to a Kevin Durant–Russell Westbrook reunion, according to Bleacher Report’s salary cap expert Eric Pincus.

“Though there’s no intel to suggest it yet, the obvious choice is a reunion with Kevin Durant via Phoenix,” Pincus wrote on May 31, referring to Westbrook if he opts out of his $4 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers. “The Suns’ biggest weakness is at the point, and Westbrook averaged 4.5 assists in 68 games for the Clippers. That’s almost what Bradley Beal and Durant gave the Suns (5.0 per game) in over 33 minutes each (tied for second on the team behind Devin Booker‘s 6.9).

Given the Suns’ limited resources as one of the NBA’s highest-spending franchises, Westbrook may find the $3.3 million Phoenix offers worth more to him than the $4 million option in Los Angeles.” Pincus added that there’s some “industry buzz” that the nine-time NBA All-Star point guard may leave the Clippers for a more significant role with another team. The Suns, given their lack of a starting point guard, could be a perfect landing spot for him. Durant and Westbrook were the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 1-2 punch when they reached the NBA Finals in 2012.

New Suns Coach Addresses Point Guard Concerns

Newly hired Suns coach Mike Budenholzer addressed the team’s point guard situation during his introductory press conference.

“The conversations have been great and there’s no doubt we have to look at the whole roster and talk about point guard,” Budenholzer told reporters on May 17. “I’m sure it’s a hot button here, whether it’s with you guys, the media, the players, front office. We need to think about it. We need to be able to play without one. We probably need to have one.

When Budenholzer won a championship with the Bucks in 2021, interestingly, against the Suns, he had Jrue Holiday, one of the league’s bigger point guards whose biggest attribute is defense.

Westbrook, 35, is of the same height as Holiday and is more athletic. But unlike Holiday, Westbrook is not known for his defense.

Suns GM Wants a Point Guard Who Can Fit With Their Big 3

Suns general manager James Jones acknowledged the team’s point guard hole but he is wary of just signing whoever is available.

"Who is available given the way we're built? Whose game seamlessly fits with this group? When you put that player on the floor and you take the ball out of someone's hands, whose hands are you taking it out of and who are you putting in that position? James Jones on PG need #Suns https://t.co/cpPONh3k1M pic.twitter.com/OPiDbjcGp4 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) May 1, 2024

In other words, Jones is looking for a point guard who will not take away shots from their “Big Three” and help them manage the game.

Chris Paul, their former point guard, whom they traded to acquire Beal, fits that bill.

The Golden State Warriors have until June 28 to either fully guarantee Paul’s $30 million salary or waive him.

Other point guard options for the Suns are Kyle Lowry, Monte Morris, Markelle Fultz, Tyus Jones and Patrick Beverley.