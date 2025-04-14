Suns and Kevin Durant Working On Trade

Following the Phoenix Suns firing head coach Mike Budenholzer, the Suns are reportedly working with their star forward on a trade this offseason.

According to a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Suns are expected to move on from Kevin Durant and both sides will work on a trade. The Suns, who were in talks with several teams at the trade deadline, will be in talks for the former NBA MVP is what is likely going to be a busy off-season for the team:

“Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Beal, according to sources. Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.”

A trade involving Kevin Durant makes sense for both sides. Durant, at 36, remains one of the league’s most best scorers, and is coming off a season where he averaged 26.6 points per game on 52.7% shooting. At this stage of his career, he’s interested in competing for another NBA title, and the Suns, who lack tradeable picks and don’t have money to bring in necessary players, could get a haul for the superstar.

The Suns are going to make some major changes this off-season. After going 36-46 and now firing their head coach, the Suns will look to find a way out of the dreaded second apron and rebuild or retool their roster, whichever the team views as necessary, and Durant may be the biggest move they can make to improve.

The Phoenix Suns are expected to move on from Kevin Durant, and the move is necessary for both sides.