Suns Fire Coach Mike Budenholzer

The Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after one season in Phoenix, according to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania.

The Suns have chosen to move off of Budenholzer one day after the regular season’s conclusion, as Pheonix missed the 2025 NBA playoffs and a 36-46 season record. Despite having one of the highest payrolls in the NBA between guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, as well as forward Kevin Durant, the team record dropped by 13 wins between 2023-24 season and the 2024-25 season.

The Suns have been a source of turmoil throughout the season, and made more headlines for their inner fighting than they are for their on court play. Between arguments between Budenholzer and stars Durant and Beal, questions regarding playing Beal and center Jusuf Nurkic, and trade rumors around Durant among others, the team has shown little positive direction, which lead to Budenholzer’s dismissal.

Since owner Matt Ishbia bought the Suns in 2023, this is the third head coach he’s fired. Ishbia has taken an ultra aggressive approach in terms of team building and coaching, resulting in his longest tenured head coaches lasting a single season. He’s also been aggressive in player transactions, forgoing draft picks and young talent to acquire bigger names and contracts to compete in the loaded Western Conference. Now, sitting in the second apron of the NBA luxury tax, with a roster that doesn’t fit, and a team that likely needs to rebuild, the team can move on with finding a coach that fits their future.

