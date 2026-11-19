Dejounte Murray reportedly likes the idea of joining the Phoenix Suns. That doesn’t mean Phoenix believes the New Orleans Pelicans guard would solve its biggest problem.

While trade speculation continues to center on Murray and Jalen Green, NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that the Suns have a more pressing concern: their frontcourt.

Fischer reported Thursday in The Stein Line that Phoenix does not consider point guard its primary need despite Murray’s interest in joining the franchise.

Instead, the Suns are focused on adding size with starting center Mark Williams sidelined following shoulder surgery.

The development casts further doubt on a potential Green-for-Murray swap, even as Phoenix works its way back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

Suns Reportedly Have Bigger Need Than Dejounte Murray

According to Fischer, Murray’s representatives view Phoenix as an attractive destination.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul has established connections with the organization, including helping steer Khaman Maluach to Phoenix during the 2025 NBA draft.

The Suns also acquired another Paul client, Miles Bridges, during the offseason.

However, those relationships have not changed Phoenix’s roster priorities.

Fischer reported that sources familiar with the team’s thinking identified frontcourt size as its greater concern.

Williams underwent surgery in September to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, leaving Phoenix without its starting center for an extended period.

Maluach, the No. 10 overall pick in 2025, remains a developing prospect.

Although Phoenix has other young frontcourt options, replacing Williams’ size, rebounding and interior presence remains a challenge.

Jalen Green Trade Rumors Face Another Obstacle

Green’s $36 million salary makes him a potential financial match for Murray.

But Fischer reported that Phoenix would want additional draft compensation before seriously considering the Pelicans guard.

That could include a first-round pick or a pick swap.

Earlier this week, Fischer also reported that the Suns are not actively shopping Green.

Phoenix specifically targeted the young guard in last year’s Kevin Durant trade with Houston and remains interested in evaluating his fit alongside Devin Booker.

Moving Green for another ballhandler would not directly address the frontcourt shortage identified in Fischer’s latest report.

It also would disrupt a roster that has recently begun finding its rhythm.

Suns’ Winning Streak Reduces Urgency for Major Trade

Phoenix has recovered from a 1-5 start to reach 7-7 after winning six of its past eight games.

The Suns opened their five-game road trip with a surprising 117-105 victory over Denver on Monday.

They followed that performance with a convincing 128-107 win over Sacramento on Wednesday.

Booker and Dillon Brooks each scored 29 points against the Kings.

Green added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, another encouraging performance as Phoenix evaluates its backcourt.

The recent improvement gives the Suns reason to remain patient rather than pursue a significant trade.

Murray could provide experienced playmaking and defensive versatility. However, acquiring him would require Phoenix to surrender assets while leaving its biggest positional concern unresolved.

For now, Fischer’s reporting suggests the Suns’ next major move, if one comes, may involve strengthening the middle rather than reshaping their backcourt.