Dejounte Murray’s Stance on Phoenix Suns Revealed After Trade Demand

Dejounte Murray wants out of New Orleans. And the Phoenix Suns, a team that has already faced questions about its lack of a traditional point guard, have emerged as a destination that interests him.

Murray has strong interest in joining Phoenix, with his representatives hoping the Pelicans can arrange a trade involving Suns guard Jalen Green, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The report surfaced Friday, Nov. 13, shortly after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Murray’s camp had requested a trade out of New Orleans.

However, sources from both organizations told Amick that the Suns and Pelicans have not discussed a potential Murray-for-Green swap.

That could change as New Orleans explores its options.

Dejounte Murray Could Address Suns’ Point Guard Concerns

Murray’s interest comes at an intriguing time for Phoenix.

On Oct. 29, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that some Suns players were frustrated with the team’s lack of a traditional point guard.

Haynes suggested that Phoenix’s offense lacked someone capable of consistently organizing possessions and creating opportunities for teammates.

The Suns entered the season relying on Devin Booker and Green to share primary ballhandling responsibilities.

Both are capable scorers, but neither is a traditional pass-first point guard.

Booker acknowledged the difficulty of balancing his scoring responsibilities with running the offense after a disappointing performance against Oklahoma City in October.

“We just got to be more creative and finding ways, putting me in different spots to get the ball so I do what I do,” Booker said, according to The Arizona Republic.

Murray could offer a potential solution.

The 30-year-old guard earned his lone All-Star selection with San Antonio in 2022, averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists while leading the NBA in steals.

Although Murray’s production has declined, his experience directing an offense could allow Booker to spend more time playing off the ball.

That would address a concern raised before Phoenix began showing signs of improvement.

Phoenix Faces Jalen Green Decision Amid Murray Trade Request

Green, meanwhile, has struggled to establish consistency alongside Booker.

The 24-year-old guard is averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 27.3% from the 3-point range.

His scoring ability remains intriguing, but his development as a playmaker has been uneven.

Moving Green for Murray would represent a significant change in direction, exchanging a younger offensive talent for an established facilitator.

However, Phoenix has recently found some momentum.

The Suns entered Friday at 5-6 after winning four of their previous five games, including Thursday’s 101-96 victory over Charlotte.

That improvement could make Phoenix reluctant to disrupt its rotation.

For the Pelicans, Murray’s trade request adds another complication to a difficult start.

But Murray’s preference does not establish Phoenix’s willingness to part with Green.

The Suns have an identifiable need for more reliable playmaking, and Murray believes he could provide it.

Whether Phoenix’s front office shares that vision remains unanswered.