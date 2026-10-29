NBA Insider Reports ‘Growing Frustration’ From Within the Phoenix Suns Locker Room

It’s been a rough start to the 2026-27 campaign for the Phoenix Suns.

Only three games into the season, rumblings of discontent are beginning to emerge.

On NBA TV’s “The Association,” NBA insider Chris Haynes reported, “There’s some growing frustration in that locker room for the simple fact that that roster does not have a point guard that can organize that offense.”

The Suns are currently using a point guard by committee approach, starting a backcourt featuring Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Booker and Green have handled primary ball-handling duties, but both are best utilized as shooting guards rather than traditional facilitating point guards.

Haynes added, “That’s something I don’t know that the Suns are looking to address as of right now. The hope is that they can play this role by committee.”

Phoenix’s Rough Start

It’s been an unusual and somewhat inexplicable start to the season for the Suns, particularly for Booker.

Phoenix was blown out in the season opener in Portland, losing 124-83 to the Trail Blazers. They bounced back in their next game, defeating the Golden State Warriors 131-122 behind Booker’s 43 points on 17-of-25 shooting.

However, Phoenix lost its third game, falling 125-114 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Booker scored just three points on seven field goal attempts, making only one shot.

Mat Ishbia’s Media Tour

The reports of growing frustration are somewhat surprising given Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s recent media appearances. Over the past couple of weeks, Ishbia has emphasized his increased involvement with the franchise’s basketball operations and the importance of establishing a defined team culture.

In an appearance on CNBC Sport, Ishbia reflected on how his approach to ownership has evolved and pointed to the Kevin Durant trade as a turning point.

“There was not a defined culture and North Star where we were going, and therefore bringing in super talented players like Kevin Durant doesn’t necessarily lead to championships, right?” Ishbia said. “You’ve got to find guys and people that are aligned with the vision of where we’re going – the work ethic, the attitude, the care factor around winning, the grind every single day – and that’s what we’re looking for in Phoenix. And whether it’s Kevin Durant or not, it doesn’t really matter. It’s all about the type of players that we have, and now we’ve defined it, and so now we only get those types of players.”

Watch Ishbia’s full CNBC Sport interview here.

These comments made headlines, and even drew the attention of Durant, which led to a back-and-forth between the two.

You obviously didn’t watch the clip. 😂Didn’t blame you @Kdtrey5, but am happy with the culture we are building here in Phoenix. We got the right guys and right focus now and are excited for this season. Good luck this season in Houston. https://t.co/WV1DQFabT9 — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) October 17, 2026

Ishbia then appeared on an episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” a few days later, reiterating his hands-on approach to running the franchise.

“Everyone says when you buy a team, buy the team and just let them do their thing. And I tried that for a year or two,” Ishbia said on the Oct. 21 episode. “I’m extremely engaged. From every detail, every question. We just signed a new two-way player. I was involved with that. Every detail of the team, I’m involved with. And if people don’t like that then they’re not going to be Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury fans. If they do like that, we’ll see how the results come out. But we’re going to do our best and we’re completely aligned.”

Ishbia’s comments drew criticism from some observers who viewed his involvement as an example of an owner overstepping his role. Among them was Amin Elhassan, a current NBA analyst and former Suns front-office executive, who addressed the issue on Yahoo! Sports’ “The Kevin O’Connor Show.”

“Mat Ishbia was on with Brian Windhorst. And he’s like bragging about being hands-on with the two-way signings. I don’t want an owner who does that. You don’t want that,” Elhassan said. “I love the passion, but at the end of the day, I really believe if you’re an owner, your job is to tell these people what’s the maximum we can spend, and then within those parameters, do whatever you can to help them out with resources, with whatever. That’s what your job is, right? And to set the vision, right? But to be in there on the two-way guy, I know he’s saying it thinking like, ‘Everyone’s going to love that. Oh, this is how much I care about this.’ I don’t. I hear that, and instant red flags go up for me.”

Amin Elhassan on Phoenix @Suns red flags: "Mat Ishbia was on with Brian Windhorst, and he’s like bragging about being hands-on with the two-way signings. I don’t want an owner who does that…I love the passion but at the end of the day, I really believe if you’re an owner, your… https://t.co/LZEPOZ4ego pic.twitter.com/kb7Ib0kUei — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) October 22, 2026

It’s still early in the season, but the growing frustration in Phoenix is certainly worth monitoring as the Suns look to find their footing.

Phoenix will look to get back on track Friday when they host the Denver Nuggets.