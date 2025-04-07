Hi, Subscriber

Wild Trade Idea Sends Devin Booker to the Pistons

The Phoenix Suns will need to make a major decision this offseason, and a wild trade proposal sees a blockbuster between the Suns and the Detroit Pistons.

Mocked on Bleacher Report, the trade centers around Phoenix trading Devin Booker to Detroit. The Pistons would acquire the star guard in exchange for Jaden Ivey, Tobias Harris, Ron Holland III, and three first round picks to Phoenix. While it seems farfetched, there’s motivations for both teams to make this deal.

Phoenix, being in the Western Conference purgatory and in the second apron, has no no way to improve without drastic measures. Booker and Kevin Durant are the only players who teams would give up promising players and picks for. Phoenix getting Ivey and Holland gives them a young duo to build around as well as three picks to improve in the draft, and Harris gives the team a strong veteran in the locker room.

Detroit makes this trade because it takes them clearly into contender status. Detroit has a strong core with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson, but only Cade can generate his own shot. Adding Booker to this team gives the Pistons a walking bucket to have the green light to score, which helps elevate themselves in the East.

While both teams have motivations for trades, there are simple reasons why this wouldn’t happen. The Suns, regardless of what teams would offer, don’t want to move Booker, and no matter how intriguing Holland and Ivey are, the player Booker is is worth more. The Pistons would love to make the move, but three draft picks plus the other two players in their core with Ivey and Holland is a lot to give up, especially with the potential they have together. While the moves would be interesting, both teams could easily talk themselves into declining.

Phoenix trading Devin Booker to Detroit is the perfect dichotomy between two teams going opposite directions, but this trade, while unlikely, is not a bad idea for either team.

