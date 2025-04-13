Suns Likely to Fire Budenholzer

After a disastrous 2024-25 season, the Phoenix Suns are likely to fire head coach Mike Budenholzer, according to a report from ESPN’s Tim McMahon.

According to a write up from Bleacher Report, teams around the league believe that the Suns will let Budenholzer go after a single season in Phoenix. Despite having one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA, the team found itself eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, and has been a hot spot for turmoil inside the organization. After dust ups with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, as well as a dismal 36-45 record, the team looks likely to let go of the former NBA Champion coach.

If the Suns fire Budenholzer, the Suns will be looking for their fourth head coach in the same number of seasons. After reaching the NBA Finals in 2021, and ironically losing to the Budenholzer led Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns fired Monty Williams in 2023. The Suns would then hire Frank Vogel, who won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, but fired him after a single season in 2024.

As history repeats itself with the Suns, the team has a lot of questions surrounding head coaching as well as team construction. Aside from the discord between Budenholzer and the team’s stars, Phoenix will likely make hard decisions about team building, which means their coach isn’t the only person leaving the organization. As a second apron team, the Suns are severely limited in their ability to make moves this offseason, as the team will likely hear calls on both Durant and Booker.

Phoenix Suns are likely to fire head coach Mike Budenholzer, but the team may be dealing with much more to come.