Suns’ Mat Ishbia Faces Devin Booker Test After Warriors Interest Emerges

The Phoenix Suns have made their position on Devin Booker about as clear as an NBA franchise possibly can. That has not stopped another Western Conference team from reportedly keeping an eye on what happens next in Phoenix.

NBA insider Tim Kawakami recently said on the “Plus Minus” podcast that the Golden State Warriors are particularly fond of Booker and could position themselves as a potential suitor if circumstances ever changed with the Suns. The interest is notable considering Booker’s relationship with Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who coached the Suns star during Team USA’s gold-medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I think the Warriors like him too much, if you ask me. But they love him. Steve loves him,” Kawakami said.

Kawakami made clear that his discussion centered on what Golden State could do if Phoenix eventually reached a point where Booker became available, rather than reporting that the Suns are currently shopping their franchise player. He suggested Golden State could be positioned to make an aggressive offer in that hypothetical scenario.

“Booker loved playing for Steve,” Kawakami said. “If that plays out in a poor way, they’ve traded every draft pick. How do they get draft picks back? How do they restart? I know the Warriors would be first in line saying, ‘we got three first round picks we can give you.'”

For Phoenix, the interesting part is how dramatically that possibility conflicts with everything owner Mat Ishbia has said publicly about Booker’s future.

Mat Ishbia Has Drawn a Hard Line on Devin Booker

Ishbia was approached by a fan in August and asked whether he could trade Booker to the Detroit Pistons. His answer could hardly have been stronger.

“When I’m dead,” Ishbia said.

Ishbia then eliminated any ambiguity about his position.

“Devin Booker will never be a Detroit Piston,” Ishbia said.

Those comments followed an even more comprehensive declaration from Ishbia earlier in 2026. Amid speculation about whether Phoenix could eventually consider breaking up its roster, Ishbia identified Booker as the player he intended to continue building around.

“I’ll ride into a fire with Devin Booker, and I’ll do it proudly,” Ishbia said. “Devin Booker is not getting traded. Devin Booker is our franchise player. We’re going to win a championship here with Devin Booker. I’m excited to do it and be next to him when we do that.”

There is currently no indication Ishbia has changed that position. Booker also signed a two-year extension with Phoenix in 2025 that keeps him under contract through the 2029-30 season, giving the Suns little immediate reason to entertain outside interest.

Warriors Interest Creates Long-Term Suns Question

That is why Golden State’s reported interest should be viewed as something to monitor rather than evidence of an impending blockbuster. Plenty would need to change before Booker actually became available, beginning with Phoenix deciding that its current direction was no longer working.

Still, Kawakami’s comments identify at least one team that apparently would be eager to enter the conversation if that day ever arrived. Golden State’s potential draft capital and Booker’s relationship with Kerr make the Warriors an obvious team to mention in that hypothetical market.

For now, Phoenix controls the situation. Booker remains its franchise player, and Ishbia has repeatedly communicated that keeping him is essentially non-negotiable.

The real test would only arrive if the Suns eventually struggle enough to reconsider their direction. Golden State’s reported interest suggests that if Ishbia’s stance ever changes, the Warriors would not need much convincing to pick up the phone.