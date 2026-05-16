Suns Suggested as Potential Trade Destination for Former MVP by ESPN

The Phoenix Suns unexpectedly made the playoffs after jettisoning former MVP and future Hall-of-Fame forward Kevin Durant.

Could the Suns make a move for another former MVP?

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins suggested on the Road Trippin’ podcast that Phoenix could be a potential destination for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

“If you’re the Phoenix Suns, would you think about getting Joel Embiid?” Perkins asked.

Host Allie Clifton first responded with a “yes” that led to former NBA player Channing Frye co-signing the idea.

“Damn,” Frye said. “Yeah. I would. I would.”

Perkins and Company think it’s time for a change of scenery for the former MVP and seven-time All-Star, and that Phoenix could be a good fit for that.

Why Would the Phoenix Suns Be a Fit for Embiid According to ESPN?

Embiid has been an unbelievable talent when he’s been on the court. However, that hasn’t happened nearly as much as Philadelphia would like.

In 10 NBA seasons, Embiid has played just 490 regular-season games, while averaging 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Since Embiid has been so injury-prone his entire career in Philadelphia, Perkins thinks it might be time for a change in medical staff.

“I think it’s best for Joel Embiid to go see what another organization has to offer,” Perkins said. “I think it’s best for Joel Embiid to go witness and see what another medical staff is like. Maybe under somebody else, maybe their medical staff might be better than the 76ers’ medical staff.”

In response, Frye said, “The Arizona sun will fix you. The heat is good for the bones.”

Frye certainly knows this, having played high school in Phoenix, college at the University of Arizona and four seasons with the Suns.

While it could make sense for Embiid, does it make sense for Phoenix?

Would This Potential Trade Make Sense?

The short answer is not at all.

Phoenix is building its team to be a contender that does not rely on multiple superstars to stay healthy. They tried the opposite already with Durant and Bradley Beal paired with Devin Booker, and needless to say, it didn’t work.

While center is a need for the Suns with the potential departure of big man Mark Williams in the offseason, it’s not worth acquiring someone who is as injury-prone as Embiid.

Not to mention that Embiid’s three-year, $192.9 million extension begins during the 2026-27 season. Any team looking to trade for Embiid would have to take on that gargantuan contract.

While Suns owner Mat Ishbia has not shied away from spending money, this would not be a smart way to spend.

Not to mention the Suns likely don’t have the draft pick assets to acquire a superstar player.

In addition, this would hurt the development of former No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach, who is expected to be an impactful rim protector at minimum.

While Williams is still on the team for now, Maluach and Oso Ighodaro are currently the backups.

Both showed down the stretch that they have the potential to be starters in this league.

While it’s a nice thought in theory by Perkins and ESPN, it just wouldn’t be a smart move for the Suns to make.