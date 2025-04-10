Suns Officially Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Following a 125-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Phoenix Suns are officially eliminated from NBA Playoff contention.

Despite entering the 2024-25 season with one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA and featuring the trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, the team couldn’t find rhythm and currently hold a season record of 35-45 and were in the mix for the NBA Play-In tournament until Wednesday’s loss.

The Suns were without Durant, who is dealing with an ankle sprain suffered last week, and faced a Thunder team without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Isaiah Hartenstein. Despite the latter’s thinner roster, the Suns couldn’t capitalize and the Thunder pulled away in the second half.

The Suns’ elimination from the Playoffs allows the team to shift their focus to the off-season. Phoenix is a second apron team with no clear path to improve their team or contend for an NBA Championship. Phoenix traded nearly all of their first round draft picks, and owner Matt Ishbia must figure out a way forward.

The team was involved in several trade rumors this season, mainly centered around Kevin Durant, and will likely revisit trade offers in the off-season. Teams will likely inquire about Booker and others, but the team is hesitant to trade their All-Star guard. Phoenix will have to make the decision to choose between a rebuild and a restructure, and with the team eliminated, the former scenario seems likely.

The Phoenix Suns are officially eliminated from NBA Playoff contention, and now the focus shifts to the future.