Suns Reach New Season High in Rout of Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are off to a slow start this season as a team that many predicted would be a top-four seed. The Suns routed the Clippers by a score of 133-110. According to StatMuse, 133 is the most points scored in a game by Phoenix so far this season. This was a game that the Suns needed to get back on track after getting blown out by the San Antonio Spurs.

Phoenix Suns Starters Struggles

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Devin Booker #15 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot over Brook Lopez #11 of the LA Clippers during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 10, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The starting unit for the Suns didn’t play that well offensively. Devin Booker led the way with 17 points and five assists while shooting 6/14 and 2/6 from three. Jalen Green was the most efficient starter, going 5/7 and 3/4 on threes with 13 points. This was a game that Green needed, as he had been struggling up until now.

Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges both finished with eight points, and Oso Ighodaro had six points. All three combined made just 10 of 28 shots from the field. That is just 35.7%. For the most part, the starters struggled to score and couldn’t find their rhythm. Luckily for the starters, the bench unit came to play and impressed all night.

The Bench Unit was Impressive

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Jordan Goodwin #23 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a three-point shot against Max Strus #31 of the LA Clippers during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 10, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The bench for the Suns scored an impressive 74 points. Jordan Goodwin led all scorers, including the starters, with 18 points in the game. He shot 6/7 from the field, every attempt being a three-pointer. He was having one of those games where it felt like anything he shot was going in. Luke Kennard added 14 points and made five of his seven shot attempts, including three from beyond the arc.

This was an impressive performance by the bench unit in a game where the starters were struggling. All these players were able to go in the game and make a difference. Every player who got on the floor for Phoenix was able to score. This was a great performance from the bench of the Suns, showcasing how good they are.

What’s Next for Phoenix

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Jordan Goodwin #23 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the LA Clippers during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 10, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This game showed how deep the Suns could actually be. The bench shouldn’t have to score 74 points every time, but if they can give consistent production, it could help turn the season around for the Suns. It’s still early, and they have a lot of games left to improve. This team is not a slouch, though; they can actually play, and they have a deep team.

This was an impressive win for Phoenix, and a win that they needed after how their last game went. They play a struggling Hornets team next. That could be another building-block game for the Suns before they have to face Luka Doncic and the Lakers on Sunday. If they can get good production from their bench and have their starters show up, this could be a really good team.

The Suns are now 4-6 in the young season and looking to improve. There’s no question that this Phoenix team is a lot better than their record shows. They’ve been struggling as a team and have also been dealing with injuries. Their next game against the Hornets could be another step in the right direction.