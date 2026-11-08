Suns Star Jalen Green Explains ‘Emotional’ Win Over Rockets

The Phoenix Suns earned their best win of the season so far on Saturday, beating the Houston Rockets at the Mortgage Matchup Arena.

The Suns were up by as many as 19 points in the first quarter before the Rockets erased it by halftime. It was a close second half, with the Suns making one final stop to earn the 102-99 win.

Devin Booker scored the last nine points for the Suns as they improved to 3-5 and won their first back-to-back games this season. Booker finished with 24 points, while Jalen Green added 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Jalen Green Opens Up on ‘Emotional’ Win

Speaking to Amanda Pflugrad in his postgame on-court interview, Jalen Green explained how emotional this win was for him. Green always wants to play his best against his former team, the Houston Rockets.

“The majority of it was,” Green said. “That’s where I spent most of my years there. I grew up there in Houston, learned a lot there in Houston, so that was very emotional game for me, much win for me. I’m glad we got it as the Phoenix Suns.”

Green has been off to an inconsistent start to the season, but he was instrumental in the Suns’ victory over the Rockets.

In eight games, Green is averaging 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He’s shooting 41.9 percent from the field and a measly 21.4 percent from 3-point range.

The 24-year-old guard was drafted second overall by the Rockets in 2021. He spent the first four seasons of his career there, helping them make the playoffs in 2025.

He was part of the Rockets’ early rebuild before trading him away to the Phoenix Suns last year as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

Green’s first season in Phoenix was underwhelming because of injuries. He played in just 32 games due to multiple hamstring-related issues. He was fantastic in the NBA play-in tournament, helping the Suns make the playoffs as the eighth seed.

What’s Next for Phoenix?

The Phoenix Suns continue their seven-game homestand on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. It’s a tall task, but they did give the Spurs problems last season.

They will also welcome the LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers before a five-game road trip.

The Suns are still trying to find their rhythm, as well as solve the point guard and big man problems.