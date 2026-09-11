Phoenix Suns Get Terrible Mark Williams News Ahead of New Season

On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns received some pretty terrible news regarding center Mark Williams.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Williams suffered a shoulder injury during an offseason workout.

The big man was diagnosed with a torn labrum and had to undergo surgery. He currently has no timeline for a return.

“Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will miss an extended period of time, sources tell ESPN,” Charnia tweeted. “Williams suffered the injury in an offseason workout.”

It’s an unfortunate and terrible situation for a Suns team looking to have a more successful campaign than last season.

More Details on Mark Williams’ Injury

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported that Mark Williams suffered the shoulder injury during a scrimmage.

The Suns are set to acknowledge the injury pretty soon, with Williams set to be out for several months.

“This injury will have Mark Williams out several months from what I am told. There is no timetable on his return at this point,” Gambadoro tweeted.

This injury will have Mark Williams out several months from what I am told. There is no timetable on his return at this point. https://t.co/gSzu7Gc456 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 11, 2026

Williams signed a three-year, $38 million contract to remain in Phoenix this offseason.

It’s fully guaranteed, so the Suns have no choice but to wait for the 24-year-old big man to recover.

Mark Williams Last Season

The Phoenix Suns took a chance on Mark Williams, who was initially acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers at the 2025 trade deadline.

However, the Lakers rescinded the deal with the Charlotte Hornets after Williams reportedly failed a physical.

In his first season in Phoenix, Williams had the healthiest year of his career. He played a career-high 60 games, averaging 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

Williams played a significant role in the Suns’ surprise campaign. They made the playoffs despite bleak predictions from experts before the start of the season.

The Suns reached the first round of the 2026 postseason, getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nevertheless, they put up a valiant effort against the Thunder and tried to make things competitive.

Who Steps Up for Phoenix?

With Mark Williams out indefinitely, the Phoenix Suns will have to rely on two young centers in Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach.

Ighodaro played in all 82 games last season. He averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 65.3% shooting from the field.

On the other hand, Maluach had a rough rookie campaign despite getting drafted 10th overall last year.

Maluach averaged 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 46 games. He spent time in the G League, playing for the Valley Suns.

He showed improvement in the 2026 Summer League, putting up 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks in four games. He was named to the All-Summer League Second Team for his efforts.