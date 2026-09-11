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Phoenix Suns Get Terrible Mark Williams News Ahead of New Season

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Mark Williams, Phoenix Suns
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 14: Mark Williams #15 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 14, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns received some pretty terrible news regarding center Mark Williams.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Williams suffered a shoulder injury during an offseason workout.

The big man was diagnosed with a torn labrum and had to undergo surgery. He currently has no timeline for a return.

“Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will miss an extended period of time, sources tell ESPN,” Charnia tweeted. “Williams suffered the injury in an offseason workout.”

It’s an unfortunate and terrible situation for a Suns team looking to have a more successful campaign than last season.

More Details on Mark Williams’ Injury

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported that Mark Williams suffered the shoulder injury during a scrimmage.

The Suns are set to acknowledge the injury pretty soon, with Williams set to be out for several months.

“This injury will have Mark Williams out several months from what I am told. There is no timetable on his return at this point,” Gambadoro tweeted.

Williams signed a three-year, $38 million contract to remain in Phoenix this offseason.

It’s fully guaranteed, so the Suns have no choice but to wait for the 24-year-old big man to recover.

Mark Williams Last Season

Mark Williams
GettyMark Williams #15 of the Phoenix Suns in action during the first half of the NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 22, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Kings 120-116.

The Phoenix Suns took a chance on Mark Williams, who was initially acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers at the 2025 trade deadline.

However, the Lakers rescinded the deal with the Charlotte Hornets after Williams reportedly failed a physical.

In his first season in Phoenix, Williams had the healthiest year of his career. He played a career-high 60 games, averaging 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

Williams played a significant role in the Suns’ surprise campaign. They made the playoffs despite bleak predictions from experts before the start of the season.

The Suns reached the first round of the 2026 postseason, getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nevertheless, they put up a valiant effort against the Thunder and tried to make things competitive.

Who Steps Up for Phoenix?

Khaman Maluach
GettyKhaman Maluach #10 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

With Mark Williams out indefinitely, the Phoenix Suns will have to rely on two young centers in Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach.

Ighodaro played in all 82 games last season. He averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 65.3% shooting from the field.

On the other hand, Maluach had a rough rookie campaign despite getting drafted 10th overall last year.

Maluach averaged 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 46 games. He spent time in the G League, playing for the Valley Suns.

He showed improvement in the 2026 Summer League, putting up 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks in four games. He was named to the All-Summer League Second Team for his efforts.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Phoenix Suns Get Terrible Mark Williams News Ahead of New Season

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