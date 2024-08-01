Tyus Jones Reveals Which Sun Recruited Him to Join Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns got some help when they successfully convinced Tyus Jones to join them. Jones admitted that it was Grayson Allen who helped sway Jones to play for the Suns.

“G, that’s my guy. We go back, had some great conversations with him as well,” Jones said, per Shane Young. “He was definitely onboard with me coming here and recruiting me as well, making me feel welcome.”

Tyus Jones says former Duke teammate Grayson Allen helped recruit him to Phoenix. Should put to rest the idea Grayson would be upset about losing his starting spot, if that happens. pic.twitter.com/euXfvsB4lk — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) July 31, 2024

Allen and Jones played together on the Duke Blue Devils basketball team when they won the NCAA title in 2015. However, this is not the first time the two have played together on the same NBA team. Allen and Jones played together on the Memphis Grizzlies from 2019 to 2021. They have plenty of familiarity, which could serve the Suns well.

With Jones coming into the fray, he may start in place of Allen as the Suns’ point guard. Allen likely knew this since he played a part in recruiting his former college and NBA teammate to join forces with him again. The Suns lacked a reliable point guard, and got just that for cheap in Jones.

Tyus Jones Admits Role With Suns Was ‘Hard to Pass Up’

Jones signing for the veteran’s minimum ranked among the offseason’s biggest surprises. Jones finished a two-year, $29 million contract and will take a paycut at almost $2 million in Phoenix. While the money dried up, Jones could have picked anywhere else.

He explained to reporters why he chose to join the Suns and what went into his decision to pick them.

Tyus Jones on why he signed with the Suns on the veteran’s minimum: “The role that was offered up here, it’s hard to pass up.” Jones will have the opportunity to enter unrestricted free agency next summer after leading Phoenix’s potent offense as their starting point guard. pic.twitter.com/1h1dKjMFpq — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 31, 2024

“(The) opportunity to win. I’m a competitor. I want to win, want to compete, want a chance to lead, and so, the role that was offered here, it was hard to pass up. Just from conversations with Josh (Bartelstein), with James (Jones), with Mat (Ishbia), with coach Bud, they did a great job recruiting me.”

Jones then explained how the Suns appealed to him, knowing his skillset.

“Ultimately, the role for myself, I felt the fit was perfect. You look at the roster, and it speaks for itself. I felt that… with what I bring to the table, I felt like I could help contribute to a championship-contending team.”

The Suns have had championship aspirations for a few years now. They fell very short of that, but adding Jones has given them another reinforcement. They may need to add more than that, but on paper, they have a better supporting cast when the 2024-25 season starts.

Tyus Jones Picked Suns Over Former Team

After the announcement that Jones had signed with the Suns, radio host John Gombadoro reported that Jones picked them over two teams, one of them being the Grizzlies.

Jones chose the Suns and less money over Atlanta and Memphis — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 27, 2024

The Suns had the edge because Jones could start for them. That would not have been with the case with the Grizzlies and the Hawks. They not only have starting point guards, but they have All-Star point guards in Ja Morant and Trae Young. The Suns have their fair share of All-Stars, but were short on point guards.

They added Monte Morris during the 2024 NBA Offseason, but he will likely be Jones’ backup.