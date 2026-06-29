Blazers Receive Insider Message on Jaylen Brown Trade After Ja Morant Deal

Monday saw another blockbuster trade in the NBA, with the Portland Trail Blazers acquiring Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

The move immediately elevates the Blazers in the Western Conference as the franchise aims to build off of last season’s trip to the playoffs.

Morant, 26, had been at a crossroads with the Grizzlies for years. A move to Portland gives the two-time All-Star guard a fresh start and an opportunity to play on an improving team with aspirations to compete for the Western Conference crown.

So, where does the Morant trade leave the Blazers’ pursuit of Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown?

Blazers’ Link to Jaylen Brown Will Come Into Greater Focus After Ja Morant Blockbuster

For weeks, Portland has been heavily tied to Brown, whom the Celtics are reportedly listening to trade offers for. According to NBA insider Kevin O’Conner, the Blazers might be positioning themselves to land Brown after acquiring Morant from the Grizzlies.

“Acquiring Ja Morant feels like a set-up trade to me given all the Jaylen Brown rumors in Portland,” O’Conner wrote in an X post. “Now the Blazers could feel more comfortable sending Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe with draft picks to Boston for Jaylen Brown. We’ll see what happens.”

The Morant addition creates a logjam in the Blazers’ backcourt. It is logical to predict a trade involving multiple guards that could send Brown to Portland.

After the Morant trade, the Blazers could package players like Holiday, Sharpe and Donovan Clingan along with multiple first round picks to land Brown, creating a formidable core with Morant, Damian Lillard and Deni Advija.

How Morant Trade Could Impact Portland’s Brown Pursuit

After the Morant blockbuster, it will be interesting to learn the Blazers’ view on a potential trade for Brown.

Over the weekend, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported the Blazers are the frontrunners to land Brown after the Celtics were unable to deal the five-time All-Star in a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ultimately landed with the Miami Heat.

According to reports, both Brown and the Celtics are ready to move on, and it is believed that Boston failing to trade Brown as a part of a deal for Antetokounmpo is the biggest reason for that.

Could Brown view the Blazers as the ideal team for his services considering the talent the franchise possesses? Many have speculated Brown desires to play on a team that treats him as the best player and primary offensive engine. Given the current makeup of the Blazers roster, Brown would undeniably be the top player in Portland if he were to be traded there.

Brown is coming off a season in which he averaged the most points of his career while leading the Celtics to a 56-win season with Jayson Tatum mostly sidelined.

For now, acquiring Morant makes the Blazers a ton more interesting. Morant will be just 27 at the start of next season. The Blazers likely view Morant as a long-term piece.