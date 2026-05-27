Blazers May Be Most Important Team In Jaylen Brown Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers have a lot of assets to trade, and Jaylen Brown might be the perfect name to add to the roster. Rumors are circulating about the Boston Celtics potentially entertaining offers for Brown if they can improve the roster for another NBA Championship run. Portland would be one of the teams that most desire a proven wing superstar with noteworthy playoff experience, including an NBA Finals MVP run.

Fadeaway World pitched the following trade package in a two-team trade:

“Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics Receive: Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe, 2029 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick (swap) Brown, next to Deni Avdija, gives the Trail Blazers two strong forwards who can attack, pass enough, rebound, and create matchup problems. The Trail Blazers finished 42-40 as the No. 8 seed in the West. That is why this move makes sense for them. They are not starting from zero anymore.”

The trade was pitched to give the Celtics some youth and versatility to improve the roster moving forward. However, most reports indicate that Boston would want a bigger superstar than Jerami Grant or Shaedon Sharpe to send away such a pivotal part of the franchise.

How Giannis Antetokounmpo Enters This Story

Portland owns multiple draft picks of the Milwaukee Bucks over the next few seasons due to the past Damian Lillard trade. Despite getting Lillard back last offseason, the Trail Blazers still own those valuable draft picks that the losing Bucks desperately want back.

Milwaukee would likely prefer to have a three-team Giannis Antetokounmpo trade that ends with them getting their draft picks back and a young rising star from Portland. Few trade packages will be anywhere near as appealing as what the Trail Blazers can offer to the Bucks, but Giannis reportedly doesn’t want to join Portland.

Boston could take advantage of this by creating a three-team trade that appeases everyone. The Trail Blazers would get another star in Brown, the Celtics would superstar Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks would get a strong combination of owning their own draft picks to control their future and young players from both teams.

Portland Will Be Able To Add All-Star

Portland has one of the most unique rosters in the league with a mix of established veterans and rising young stars. Deni Avdija, Jrue Holiday, and Lillard have all made the All-Star team at various points throughout their varying careers.

Talents like Donovan Clingan, Yang Hansen, Scoot Henderson, and Sharpe are all quite young to provide hope for improvement in the future. However, it is quite easy to trade Grant’s contract and either young talents or draft picks for another star in their prime to round out the exciting roster.

Brown seems like the perfect fit to create a stacked lineup. Lillard, Brown, Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Clingan would be a playoff worthy lineup, especially with solid depth off the bench. No other team is better prepared to trade some future assets and contend in a relatively fast time more than the Trail Blazers.