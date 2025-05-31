Blazers Said To Be Targeting All-Star Point Guard

After a 36-46 season in which they finished twelve games outside of the playoff seedings, the Portland Trail Blazers are said to be seeking some veteran help. Specifically, a report names them as potential suitors for the services of a 15-time NBA All-Star point guard.

In his latest round-up of rumors around the NBA, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that the Blazers may have interest in signing Chris Paul, who most recently played for the San Antonio Spurs:

The Blazers are among the teams that could have an interest in Chris Paul should he not return to the Spurs, a source told Hoops Wire. Portland GM Joe Cronin has suggested he likes the roster as currently constructed, though those around the league have said the Blazers would like to add a veteran guard to mentor Scoot Henderson. Paul is not expected to be back in San Antonio.

Paul spent last season with the Spurs, and it was a successful stint. However as Amico says, reports indicate that the Spurs are not expecting to bring him back. He will therefore hit the free agency market, and while the question over the 40-year-old’s retirement will forever loom large, Paul is said to be looking to keep playing.

Because of his play with the Spurs, he will have suitors.

Paul Still Has It

In the same year that he turned 40 – making him the third-oldest active player in the NBA, one day younger than P.J. Tucker of the New York Knicks and four months younger than LeBron James of the L.A. Lakers – Paul not only played in all 82 games for the Spurs, but starting them. He was very effective in his role, too, averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists in 28.0 minutes per game against only 1.6 turnovers a game, with his win shares total of 5.7 ranking 53rd in the league.

Among the parties reputed to be interested in Paul this summer are the Dallas Mavericks, who will have Cooper Flagg joining via the draft, but not Kyrie Irving due to his ACL tear, and thus want some wily veteran play to help Flagg hit the ground running. It also follow logically that the Lakers might want to pair Paul and James, given the team’s weak point guard rotation and the close bond between the two ld heads.

Nevertheless, an argument can be made for the Blazers and Paul too. He would not be operating on the same timeline as their roster’s core, but perhaps he can help accelerate its development.

Experience Sought To Balance Youth

Since trading away Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in October 2023, the Blazers have been working to assemble a young core to get them back into the range of title contention that they have not been in for some years. They have had some successes, too.

On the wing, Shaedon Sharpe broke out in his third season. He averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this year, despite the Blazers finishing only 33rd in the NBA in offensive rating. With better ball movement and spacing, perhaps Sharpe’s efficiency numbers can grow to match his potential.

Furthermore, the surprising trade acquisition of Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards proved to be a success – with Avdija becoming a nightly triple-double candidate and 6’8 sophomore Toumani Camara breaking out as a two-way player, the Blazers have some fun forwards who need passing to. The Blazers also have rookie Donovan Clingan as an unmissable and productive presence in the paint, and although it seems as though he has been around a lot longer than that, the sharp-shooting Anfernee Simons is still aged only 25, for one more week at least.

Paul’s Value Alongside Henderson

Ultimately, however, Paul’s best value might come in his assistance in the development of Henderson.

The #2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft endured something of a sophomore slump this year, with his points (12.7) and assists (5.1) per game totals both being down on his rookie campaign. Given the keys to the offence, Scoot struggled with time, score and set defences, while also needing to improve his handle, shooting and defence.

Until further notice, Henderson remains the Blazers’ foundational guard piece for their future. He has not however had the first two seasons that the franchise has hoped for. There exists scope for Paul to either start alongside him, or split the point guard rotation between them – either way, if Paul is more amenable to joining an up-and-coming team rather than spending his final year or two on a veteran one, the Blazers are a logical fit.