Mavericks Named Surprising Contender to Land 12-Time All-Star

The Dallas Mavericks are in the market for veteran backcourt help this offseason—and Chris Paul has emerged as a name to watch.

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks are “expected to at least explore” a trade for Jrue Holiday and have also been linked to Lonzo Ball. But Paul, who spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs, may be the most intriguing target—especially given his availability and experience.

Why the Mavericks Make Sense for Paul

Chris Paul just wrapped up his 20th NBA season. He started all 82 games for the Spurs and averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game. He shot 42.7% from the field. He also connected on 37.7% of his attempts from beyond the arc. Solid efficiency for a 40-year-old veteran.

But his value extended far beyond the box score. Paul served as a mentor to Victor Wembanyama and helped stabilize the young Spurs offense. His leadership, tempo control, and clutch decision-making remained assets throughout the year.

Now, as an unrestricted free agent, Paul could become a valuable short-term solution for a Mavericks team navigating a tricky offseason. With Kyrie Irving recovering from a torn ACL, Dallas needs a reliable veteran presence to help steer the ship—and Paul fits the mold.

Mavericks Have Options, But Paul Could Be the Best Fit

Dallas is also monitoring the situations of Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday. Ball has one year left on his deal at $10 million. He also has a team option for the 2026–27 season. But he has appeared in just 35 games over the past three years.

Holiday, meanwhile, still has three years and $104 million left on his contract with the Boston Celtics. That makes him a much pricier acquisition.

Compared to both, Paul would likely come at the lowest cost. And with Dallas reportedly set to draft Cooper Flagg, having a veteran like Paul to guide the next generation could be invaluable.

Where Will Chris Paul Go Next?

Chris Paul has played for eight franchises over two decades, including the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Spurs. He’s earned 12 All-Star selections and built a Hall-of-Fame resume on the back of leadership, playmaking, and basketball IQ.

Where he goes next will depend on opportunity. Roster fit. And how teams value his presence in the locker room. The Mavericks, for their part, appear to be doing their due diligence.

For a franchise chasing a title, adding a legend like Paul—at the right price—might be a gamble. But one worth taking.