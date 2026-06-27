Trail Blazers Have One Untouchable Name In Jaylen Brown Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers hope to cash in their young assets in a big trade for Jaylen Brown or another superstar this offseason. Original plans saw Portland hoping to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he gave no confirmation that he was willing to sign an extension there. Brown has become the top name associated with Blazers’ trade rumors due to reports of the Boston Celtics feeling the time is right to trade him this summer.

Celtics beat writer Brian Robb revealed that one name is not on the table from Portland in these trade talks:

“All-Star Deni Avdija would not be on the table in any trade talks, league sources tell MassLive and it would be tough for Boston to pry away Donovan Clingan as well. The Blazers do not have strong center depth behind Clingan with Robert Williams set to hit free agency so trading Clingan for Brown would simply create another hole on the roster.”

The Blazers have no interest in trading breakout star Deni Avdija for Brown in a trade this summer. Avdija made his first All-Star team and was the best player for a Portland team that shockingly made the playoffs. Management does not want to risk losing a young star and potential face of the franchise to add someone more proven.

What Can Portland Trade For Jaylen Brown?

If Portland fully removes Avdija from the trade table, they still have a lot of assets to offer with both youthful talent and future draft picks. The Trail Blazers own two extremely valuable future draft picks from the Milwaukee Bucks now that they are rebuilding without Giannis.

Robb added the following insight of a potential Brown trade package from Portland:

“That leaves a big contract like Jerami Grant ($34.2 million) a likely part of any offer for salary matching along with some other young intriguing options as potential parts of a deal. Guards Scoot Henderson or Shaedon Sharpe could be deemed as expendable amid Damian Lillard’s return. Toumani Camara will certainly be someone that Boston asks about as well since he’s on a team friendly long-term deal.”

The combination of players like Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Toumani Camara, along with draft picks, are the main pieces that the Trail Blazers can offer. Boston would likely want Donovan Clingan, but Portland would have to sign another center or fully invest in young big man Yang Hansen if they trade him.

Why Portland Badly Wants Jaylen Brown

The Trail Blazers believe they are one piece away from contending for an NBA Championship, but the Western Conference is stacked. Portland has veteran guards Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday on the roster to provide leadership.

Talented young assets like Avdija, Clingan, Sharpe, Camara, Hansen, and Henderson can see them trading multiple names and still holding enough depth. Brown replacing Sharpe and Henderson instantly makes them a better team.

Even if Boston backs out of the deal, Portland has shown enough to make us realize they are serious about contending. Expect the Trail Blazers to add a major superstar either this summer or at next season’s deadline to improve their playoff chances.