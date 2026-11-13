Brian Windhorst Says Trail Blazers Have Some of the NBA’s Best Contracts

Off to an 8-3 start after back-to-back home wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the pleasant surprises of the early NBA season.

On Friday’s episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective,” Windhorst noted that he believes the Blazers “have a couple of the best contracts in the league.”

Two of the Best Contracts in the NBA

Specifically, he was referring to the contracts of Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija. Camara is in the first year of a four-year, $81 million contract, while Avdija is in the third year of the four-year, $55 million rookie contract extension he signed with Washington in 2023. This season, Camara accounts for 11% of the Blazers’ salary cap, while Avdija accounts for just 8%, according to Spotrac.

“When you think of Toumani Camara’s contract, which I think he’s in the first year of like a four-and-80. I mean, it’s not cheap, but four-and-80 for him, elite 3-and-D player…” Windhorst said. “I think [Victor] Wembanyama is the best contract in the league this year because he’s still in his rookie deal. So that’s got an asterisk, but Deni [Avdija] has this year at $13.1 million and next year it dips to $11.8 million for the time being.”

That’s incredible value for two highly impactful starters. Avdija, who was a first-time All-Star last season with Portland, is leading the charge again for the Blazers. He’s averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Camara also appears to have taken his game to another level in his fourth season. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 43% from 3-point range. He’s also tasked with hounding the opposing team’s best offensive player every night.

Damian Lillard’s Return to Portland

Portland has also benefited from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ handling of Damian Lillard’s contract. Lillard, who is earning $21.3 million from the Bucks this season, is earning just $13.4 million from Portland in the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in 2025 after being stretched and waived by Milwaukee.

“I want to also point out that [Damian] Lillard, at the mid-level exception of $13 million, for his output, is also a very good contract,” Windhorst said about Lillard’s deal.

Not every deal on the Blazers’ books is a cheap one, however, Windhorst noted.

“Now, Shaedon Sharpe has been out all year, and he’s on a huge new deal. Jrue Holiday is making $35 million, and Ja [Morant] is making $42 million. They’re still an expensive roster, but they have, you know Joe Cronin, the GM is…”

“They’ve got some value deals for sure,” co-host Tim McMahon chimed in.

Portland, sitting fifth in the loaded Western Conference, has a 118.5 offensive rating (tied for third), a 111.4 defensive rating (11th) and a plus-7.1 net rating (eighth).

The Blazers will look to keep rolling Friday when they take on the Kings in Sacramento in an NBA Cup game.