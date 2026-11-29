The Portland Trail Blazers are getting one of their two star point guards back.

After missing a month with a left hamstring injury, Ja Morant is officially available for Portland’s Sunday, Nov. 29, game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Moda Center.

The Trail Blazers announced the news on X, sharing a video of a smiling Morant in practice gear.

His return comes at a particularly opportune time for Portland, with Damian Lillard set to miss his second consecutive game with a right calf injury.

Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Against the Pelicans?

Yes, Morant is available to play against the Pelicans after initially being listed as questionable on Portland’s injury report.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

Morant hasn’t played since Oct. 29, when he injured his hamstring against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished that game with 14 points and three assists in 23 minutes before exiting in the fourth quarter.

The following day, the Trail Blazers announced that Morant had suffered a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring and would undergo another evaluation four weeks later.

Portland reached that four-week checkpoint Friday.

As Heavy previously reported, Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori revealed Wednesday that Morant had progressed to five-on-five work in practice and expressed optimism about getting the 27-year-old back during Portland’s current homestand.

Morant has appeared in just four regular-season games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Portland hasn’t specified whether Morant will operate under a minutes restriction in his return.

Ja Morant Returns With Damian Lillard Still Sidelined

As encouraging as Morant’s return is for the Trail Blazers, Portland’s much-anticipated backcourt reunion will have to wait.

Lillard remains out with right calf tightness and soreness, while Shaedon Sharpe continues to recover from right knee surgery.

The Trail Blazers started Morant and Lillard together in each of Morant’s four appearances this season. Sunday’s game presents Nori with a different opportunity to evaluate how Morant fits alongside the rest of Portland’s rotation.

Portland started Jrue Holiday, Deni Avdija, Sidy Cissoko, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan in Friday’s 116-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Morant’s availability gives Nori another option at point guard alongside Holiday and Scoot Henderson, though Portland has yet to announce whether the two-time All-Star will immediately reclaim his starting spot.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Morant’s return is the position the Trail Blazers find themselves in.

Portland enters Sunday’s matchup with a 13-6 record, having gone 10-5 during Morant’s absence. The Blazers also secured a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals with Friday’s win over Golden State.

Waiting for Portland in those quarterfinals? Morant’s former team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant now has an opportunity to get several games under his belt before facing the team against which his first season in Portland was interrupted.