Celtics Proposed to Trade Paul George for 2x NBA Champion PG in Blazers Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers are building toward contention in the Western Conference. The Blazers made one major trade this offseason, bringing in Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies, but other than that they appear prepared to bank on internet development next season.

Portland has a pool of youngsters and a star-studded backcourt (maybe too star-studded) but could be just one more high-caliber player from having enough talent to make a deeper postseason run.

An intriguing step the Blazers could take this offseason is to trade one of their four four star guards. Naturally, the first name to come to mind is 36-year-old point guard Jrue Holiday because of his age and contract figure.

In a proposed three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, Blazers take a chance on veteran star wingman Paul George, who was recently traded from the Philadelphia 76ers. Here’s a hypothetical framework.

Trail Blazers receive: Paul George and Dalton Knecht

Celtics receive: Jrue Holiday and Robert Williams III

Lakers receive: Sidy Cissoko

Why Paul George Could Change Portland’s Outlook

The idea here is for the Blazers to move Holiday to add more starpower on the wing. George, 36, averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from the 3-point line in 37 games last season.

Portland would be adding a star wing who has averaged at least 20 points per game in eight different seasons, made nine All-Star teams and has played in more than 150 playoff games.

George is owed $54.1 million in the 2026-27 season, meaning Portland would be adding quite the hefty salary to its books. The Blazers project to have roughly $346,000 in tax space and $9.3 million in first-apron space after the hypothetical deal.

If George avoids injury, he would help form one of the league’s top scoring duos alongside the rising Deni Advija. George may not be All-NBA caliber or the perennial All-Star he was years ago, but he showed in last season’s first round series between the Sixers and Celtics that he still has a strong impact on winning.

Adding George would give the Blazers an elite scorer and help clear a backcourt logjam. If Portland is willing to absorb the nine-time All-Star contract, this could be a sneaky-good move.

Why the Celtics Could Do It

The Celtics would get back Holiday, who played a major role in their 2024 championship. Holiday averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists and shot nearly 43 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season before putting up 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the playoffs.

Boston would also shed significant salary while getting back a player who is perhaps a better fit alongside Jayson Tatum and knows the Celtics’ system.

Perhaps the Celtics should have been in any position to trade for Holiday in the first place, but trading superstar wingman Jaylen Brown to the rival Sixers changed everything.

If the Celtics could swap George for a player who is proven in their system and is on a much cheaper contract, there is a good chance they would.

For the Blazers, George has a player-option for the 2027-28 season. If he plays well next season, there’s a chance George would decline his option and be open to renegotiating a deal to allow Portland to save some pennies and add more talent to the roster.

A Blazers lineup with Morant, Damian Lillard, George, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan has real potential.