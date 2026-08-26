Damian Lillard Projected to Join Celtics in Blockbuster 3-Player NBA Trade

Will the Portland Trail Blazers improve their regular season win total for a fourth year in a row next season?

The Blazers haven’t had an overly impressive offseason, but it’s still significant in a few ways (and in a few not so good ways).

According to ESPN’s Zach Kram, here are the most notable moves the Blazers have made this summer.

“Portland re-signed (Robert) Williams to a great extension, which both keeps the valuable role player on its roster and gives the team protection if the injury-prone center misses more time. The Trail Blazers also traded for (Ja) Morant, which makes sense as a pure talent play but comes with serious fit questions, as new coach Micah Nori will now have to juggle a backcourt of Morant, (Damian) Lillard, Sharpe, Scoot Henderson and (Jrue) Holiday, to say nothing of All-Star forward (Deni) Avdija, who was at his best playing on the ball last season.”

Portland has some talent, especially in the backcourt. But could the team get better if it found a way to package one of its guards for a considerable return?

Time for Portland to Move Damian Lillard Again? This Celtics Trade Package is Interesting

There’s no denying that the future of Portland’s backcourt revolves around the 22-year-old Henderson, who had a 30-point performance in last season’s playoffs, and the newly-acquired Morant, who aims to get his career back to where it was a few years ago when he was viewed as a league MVP candidate.

Meanwhile, over in Boston, Celtics fans are still reeling from the Jaylen Brown trade. Even worse, the Celtics still don’t have an elite backcourt start, though Payton Pritchard may have something to say about that next season. But if Portland was open to moving Lillard to Boston, the Celtics would likely be interested.

Here’s a trade framework that could significantly improve both teams.

Blazers receive: Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman and second round picks in 2028 and 2030

Celtics receive: Damian Lillard

In this hypothetical trade, Portland adds some draft capital, a sharpshooter and an emerging wing star. For a 36-year-old Lillard who is coming off a torn ACL, that is an attractive package.

Meanwhile, the Celtics would be banking on Lillard returning to his pre-injury form, the player who was a nightly 25-30 point-per-game scorer on high efficiency. That version of Lillard would push Boston right back up the ranks in a suddenly revamped East.

Why Portland Consider Trading its Franchise Icon

Again? Yes, again. But for the Blazers to move Lillard, the nine-time All-Star would need to waive his no-trade clause. Getting Lillard to do that may be the biggest challenge … because they guy just really loves Portland.

At this point, the Blazers simply have multiple guards who are more critical to their future than Lillard is.

As ESPN’s Ben Golliver noted, allocated major minutes to four guards is difficult.

“First-time head coach Nori, who was hired in June, will have real talent at his disposal, but his roster is heavy on scoring-minded guards and light on frontcourt difference-makers. Lillard, Morant, Avdija and Holiday boast All-Star credentials, while Henderson and Sharpe are recent lottery picks. Even if Nori, a former Minnesota Timberwolves assistant, gets creative with his lineups, there aren’t enough touches and shots to go around.”

If the Blazers were to make a trade, either Lillard or Holiday make sense to get moved first given their ages. With Lillard being a superstar when healthy, he could be the piece Portland gets the most return for.