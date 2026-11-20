Damian Lillard’s return to Fiserv Forum was a quiet one, and then the scoreboard got loud. Lillard scored a season-high 33 points as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Bucks 124-114 on Thursday, handing Milwaukee its 12th straight loss. It was his first game in Milwaukee since the Bucks waived him in the summer of 2025.

Damian Lillard Milwaukee Return: 33 Points and a Blazers Win

Lillard shot 10-of-18 from the field with five three-pointers and went 8-of-9 at the line. He had plenty of help. Scoot Henderson added a season-high 27 off the bench, including five threes, and scored 16 in the second quarter alone. Jrue Holiday, another former Buck, had 22 points, seven assists and four steals, with 13 of the points in the fourth quarter. Toumani Camara scored all 18 of his points in the second half.

It was a tight game, with 20 lead changes and eight ties. Brayden Burries’ three-pointer gave Milwaukee a 108-106 lead with 5:48 left, and the Bucks cut it to 115-114 with 3:18 to go. Portland scored the game’s final nine points.

Lillard Downplays the Emotion

There was less fanfare than you’d expect. Lillard had already come to Milwaukee last season with the Blazers while recovering from his Achilles injury, and he sat out a 115-103 Portland win while the Bucks played a tribute video. He said that visit took away the first-time-back feeling.

The difference, he said, was “the first time that I played on the court since I got hurt.” He tore his Achilles in Game 4 of the 2025 playoffs, in his last game as a Buck. Milwaukee then waived him and agreed to stretch his remaining salary over five years. Lillard has said he understands the decision. At 36, he’s averaging about 20 points a game for Portland.

The Bucks’ Skid Reaches Historic Territory

Milwaukee is 1-15, the worst 16-game start in franchise history. The 12 straight losses are the Bucks’ longest skid since a 15-game streak in March 1996. They played without Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner, who both had shoulder bruises, and they were on the second night of a back-to-back, one night after their first game against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Portland improved to 10-5, snapped a two-game skid, and has now beaten Milwaukee six straight times. The Blazers did it without Deni Avdija, who missed a second game with a sore left foot, and Ja Morant, who missed an 11th straight with a hamstring strain.

The Damian Lillard Milwaukee return ended the way these things rarely do: no drama, no pointed comments, just 33 points and a win.