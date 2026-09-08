Portland Trail Blazers Get Good Ja Morant News Ahead of Training Camp

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a 42-win season. They returned to the playoffs but lost in the first round against the San Antonio Spurs.

This summer, new owner Tom Dundon made headlines due to massive layoffs and cost-cutting measures.

However, the Blazers pulled off a huge trade and acquired Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Blazers Good News on Ja Morant

One of the many concerns about Ja Morant has been his health. He has only played 79 games in the past three years due to injuries and suspensions.

Morant played in just 20 games last season, dealing with ankle and hamstring issues early in the campaign.

He then suffered an elbow sprain in January and never suited up again for the rest of the season.

According to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, the Blazers should expect a motivated Morant in his first season in Portland.

Wright also shared an update on Morant’s recovery from his left elbow injury.

“The change of scenery to Portland, with its talented roster, places a motivated Morant in position for a bounce-back season,” Wright wrote. “And Blazers fans should prepare for one.”

“Yes, Memphis ruled out Morant in March due to an ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow,” he added. “But multiple social media posts by Morant show the 27-year-old guard has been back in the lab since June.”

Morant will be part of a dynamic backcourt with Damian Lillard, who is returning from a torn Achilles injury.

The Blazers also have other top guards like Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson, while Shaedon Sharpe has been ruled out until March due to an unfortunate knee injury.

Deni Avdija is coming off an All-Star campaign, while Donovan Clingan is among the best young centers in the NBA.

Their depth is also pretty good with players like Toumani Camara, Robert Williams III and Jeremy Sochan.

Morant Last Season

In his final season in Memphis, Ja Morant averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.0 steal per game. It was his worst season there since his sophomore year. He also shot a career-worst 41.0% from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range.

It was a down campaign for Morant, who didn’t get along with head coach Tuomas Iisalo. He was suspended for one game after a reportedly tense exchange with Iisalo in November.

Morant was drafted second overall by the Grizzlies in 2019. He won Rookie of the Year and represented hope for the franchise.

He looked like an MVP in his third and fourth seasons before off-court issues arose. He was never the same in Memphis after a couple of gun-related issues off the court.