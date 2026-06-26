Insider Gives Massive Update on Trail Blazers and Jaylen Brown Trade Possibility

The Portland Trail Blazers have been sniffing around possible trades to land a star player this offseason. They were trying to get in on a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo before he was moved to Miami. They never really had a shot to land him.

Antetokounmpo wanted to remain in the Eastern Conference, so that kept the Blazers from getting involved. That doesn’t mean that Portland is done trying to land a star, however. Jaylen Brown has been mentioned as a player they are pursuing.

ESPN insider Shams Charania just gave an update on where Portland sits on a possible Brown trade with the Celtics.

NBA Insider Gives Update on Trail Blazers’ Pursuit of Jaylen Brown

While speaking on Get Up, Charania gave a massive update on where the Blazers sit in their pursuit of Brown.

“Portland has been a team that has interest in Brown. They had interest in LaMelo Ball. They had interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo. They are a team that has a ton of draft capital. They’ve got a ton of young talent on this team, so they could make an offer. Jaylen Brown’s got three years left on his deal. If you’re the Portland Trail Blazers, and you have the assets and the capability to get a Jaylen Brown, there’s not that worry that he might not extend long-term. He’s in long-term.”

With Portland, they have the ability to bring Brown in if they want to. However, there is an issue with his contract. Brown is making max money. Tom Dundon has shown the propensity to be allergic to spending large amounts of money. That has already come to fruition in different aspects of the team.

Brown was one of the best players in the NBA this past season. He had the best year of his career. Without Jayson Tatum in the lineup, he proved that he can be a true number-one option. That is something that Portland is missing at the moment, although Deni Avdija was a first-time All-Star.

The Blazers Have the Assets to Make a Big Move

It seems that the Trail Blazers are looking to make a big move this offseason. They haven’t been able to do so yet, but it’s clearly not for a lack of trying. Young players such as Scoot Henderson would certainly be attractive to other teams. Of course, the Celtics need to be one of them.

This past season, Portland had the 10th-worst offense in the league. They are looking to add players who can help them on that end of the court. Brown would certainly be able to do that with his combination of inside-out scoring, as well as his playmaking ability.

If they are not able to land Brown, they will try to pivot somewhere else. It seems that the Trail Blazers are determined to get something done this summer.