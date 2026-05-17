Jrue Holiday Sends Clear Message Regarding Future with Portland Trail Blazers

After making the postseason for the first time since 2021 but ultimately losing in the first round in five games to the San Antonio Spurs, the Portland Trail Blazers will be looking to improve the roster over the offseason.

That could involve making some trades.

Jrue Holiday Hopes Not to be Traded by Trail Blazers Over the Offseason

One player who hopes not to be involved in a trade out of Portland is veteran guard Jrue Holiday, who is coming off of his first season with the Trail Blazers.

Holiday still has two years remaining on his current contract with Portland, including a $37 million dollar player option for the 2027-28 season. So technically, he’s not in control of what happens to him this offseason. But, he’s been traded before, as recently as last July, as he’s hoping to avoid that same fate this summer.

“I hope so. I don’t like being traded and moved and stuff. I like being a part of something and building with the team and seeing the progress and going through the progress with them. So I hope so. I’d love to be here,” Holiday said of remaining in Portland, via The Oregonian.

“Honestly, just kind of how we ended the season, fighting and clawing, knowing that we have a team that has proven ourselves to some extent to be a playoff team. We have a good mix of older gentlemen and then young guys that are still hungry. You hear them. They’re still in the gym now and it’s been two days (since) we lost in the playoffs. So I’m really excited for that.”

Jrue Holiday Still has Two Years Remaining on Contract with Blazers

When it comes to not being traded, Holiday might be in luck, as the size of his contract could prove prohibitive. One anonymous NBA scout thinks that it would be very difficult for Portland to find a good deal for the two-time champion.

“You’re locked in,” he said. “That’s a lot of money. I don’t think he’s valued at that number anymore. And you’ve got two more years of it. Obviously he got overpaid because (Boston) won the championship and he was valued high. But it’s not like he performed like a $35 million player.”

Holiday is an extremely well-respected veteran in the league, so it’s not impossible to think that the Blazers could potentially find a trade partner for him. But ultimately keeping him around might be the best option for a young Blazers team that could be benefit from having an experienced voice in the locker room, especially since he’s still a productive player.