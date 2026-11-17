The NBA trade rumor mill is finding its groove here in November, with the Pelicans the team of the hour, plus chatter on the Pistons, Thunder, Suns and more. Read on …

Things have obviously not gone well in New Orleans for team honcho Joe Dumars, and while his reluctance to part with pieces from the Pelicans roster has been noted with frustration by rival executives, things may be unraveling to the point where Dumars will need to cut his losses and sell off pieces. We’ve seen the crash of the Dejuonte Murray situation, as he is seeking a trade out of New Orleans, and while other players on the roster have not followed suit, there are agents laying the groundwork for possible moves (for whatever that winds up being worth) out of NOLA.

It’s been no secret that Dumars’ former team, the Pistons, have had some interest in Pelicans players, especially perimeter star Trey Murphy. The Pistons are not alone in that regard–half the league has interest in Murphy, a good two-way player on a reasonable (four years, $112 million) contract–and the Pelicans’ asking price has been high. One executive told Heavy in early 2026 that New Orleans wanted a “Desmond Bane-type” return for Murphy (four first-rounders) but that’s come down since, and it’s possible a deal could be worked out based on three first-rounders.

The Pelicans can be patient with the market, especially because Murphy has not been on a high lately. He struggled to open the year (15.6 points, down from 21.5) and is now dealing with knee tendinitis that has kept him out for the past five games. The Pelicans have no real reason to make a trade here in November, and Dumars does not really want to deal Murphy at all. But as the weeks pass, and if things keep sinking in New Orleans, he will have to listen to offers.

Pistons Thinking Big Among NBA Trade Rumor Targets

From the Pistons side, whether it is Murphy or somebody else, there is an appetite to at least see what can be done on the market to secure a second scorer and 1A option alongside Cade Cunningham. The Pistons have been holding up even with Jalen Duren out because of a hamstring problem, one that probably will linger into next month, and it is clear that this team can contend in the East–if it solves the second-scorer problem.

The Pistons have four first-round picks available to trade and will be dealing with a market that could be friendly to buyers looking for scoring guards. Murphy is a viable possibility, and the likes of Jalen Green or Michael Porter Jr. would make sense, too, (as would big man Lauri Markkanen, a previous target in Detroit) except that the Pistons are lacking in depth and would have trouble putting together packages to match salary without wreaking havoc on their rotations.

There will be other, flawed options out there for Detroit, like Tyler Herro or RJ Barrett, and maybe that will be the short-term direction, with the team keeping the bulk of its draft capital intact. But the Pistons do want to get a No. 2 option who would complement Cunningham for years, not just for months.

Jalen Green, OKC & Karlo

The Suns have not begun the work of moving on from Jalen Green (11.9 points, 42% FG, 27.7% 3-point FG) just yet, but there is strong sentiment that he will be on the NBA trade rumor mill for most of the coming weeks. The Suns badly need a point guard, but will be in the market for rebounding, too. Green is signed for $36.2 million this year with a $36 million player option next year.

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Marc Stein of the Stein Line Substack reports that the Thunder are not expected to make further moves to address the absence of Chet Holmgren, who will be out about another month with a knee injury, writing, “The Thunder are said to be bullish on the idea that Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and rookie big man Aday Mara can meet the team’s frontcourt needs until Holmgren’s return.”

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Interesting case to watch for the Pelicans: backup big man Karlo Matkovic, who had attention from the Lakers, Knicks and others this summer and is averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in just 18.5 minutes. “I do not know what it would take to get him but a lot of us have seen him and think he should be playing 24, 25 minutes a night,” one scout said. “So, if you are talking about trading for him, that is going to be sort of baked into whatever kind of offer you have to make. Other teams are going to be willing to overpay for him. He can shoot, run the floor, block shots, he is the perfect backup for a lot of teams.”

OK, now, on to the NBA trade rumor Big Board …

Big Board: Start by Checking the Point Guards

Let’s start the Big Board with interesting names on the NBA trade rumor mill at point guard …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) Irving figures to be one of the players worth watching closely as NBA trade rumor mill develops. The Mavericks have indicated they won’t trade Irving, valuing his scoring and his veteran presence, with the team hoping to make a playoff push. But if the Mavs slow down, or if Irving shows some after effects from his ACL surgery, teams will hope Irving winds up on the market.

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). The Spurs might have some difficulty trading Fox because of his contract, and the longer they hold onto him while seeming to limit the growth of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, the more criticism the team will get. But they added Fox before they knew how fast those two would be ready. They won’t attach picks to get rid of Fox, which means it might not be until next summer that they can move on from him. In the meantime, he is still a useful player on perhaps the best team in the league.

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Maybe there is a world in which the Clippers, rather than conducting a fire sale after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal, try to go all-in on scooping up veterans from other teams. They’ve played better lately. Still, it’s hard to see thatThe best path appears to be trying to cash in worthwhile pieces, and Garland is the the only one who could perhaps draw multiple picks in return.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) We’ve heard the NBA trade rumors suggesting the Blazers will try to flip Morant once he rebuilds value. But we’re not buying it in the short term, especially with Morant out with a hamstring problem. Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Murray wants out. He is coming off an Achilles tendon injury, which was always going to make him a tough sell. But his early season barbs at the organization and coaches will torpedo his value. He has quickly become a tough player to give away.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) This was already looking like a very difficult deal to move, but Suggs’ current knee injury makes it that much more difficult. Even if he comes back and plays well, the Magic will need to include a lot of sweeteners to get someone to take him.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Remaining contract: one year, $21 million). The Hawks would have no issues with keeping McCollum in place, but if they seek a big move for a star who comes on the market, McCollum would be a good filler as an expiring deal. Rookie Kingston Flemings is in place, but whether he is ready to start is an apt question. Still, Atlanta is definitely a team to watch for a blockbuster if a star comes on the market, and McCollum is a chip.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, player option.) The elague’s No. 12 scorer is dealing with a hip issue. Two things make Jerome’s situation interesting. First, he certainly has played well and has shown himself to be a starting-caliber option. Second, Jerome’s option in 2027 makes him most likely a short-term rental if he were to be traded. Should the Grizzlies ride with him and consider re-signing him, or cash in while the value is high?

Jalen Green, Suns. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, player option.) Green has fallen apart in Phoenix, where the Suns are trying to mold him into a point guard. But his shooting has been terrible, his playmaking is not there and his confidence has been shaken. The Suns seem to understand they can’t get very far with Devin Booker and Green together. Booker is not going anywhere, so Green should hit the market.

Big Board: NBA Trade Rumors on Wings

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Norman Powell, Bulls. (Remaining contract: two years, $44 million, team option). Powell is an effective scorer who could be a short-term solution for a contender. The Bulls did want to have Norman Powell as a veteran presence on a young team, but things have gone poorly in Chicago and the new Caleb Wilson hand injury figures to accelerate the process of the Bulls dealing off pieces.

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) The Knicks can’t keep everybody, and they might well try to keep the team together as is for this season. But someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million, player option,) If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. He’s been terrible this season, plain and simple. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) For the past year, there have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential deal. But the time has come for New Orleans to get honest with itself–the team is a disaster, and from here, every player will begin to lose value.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) It’s impossible to find a taker for LaVine unless the Kings want to take on a really bad contract in hopes of landing a draft pick. His expiring money has some value, but it’s hard to match. He is trying to reframe himself as a role player in Sacramento, but the team is bad, and it’s been tough going for him.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is a fringe All-Star, and is seeking to be paid like one. He does not want to take a pay cut, which means he wants a contract starting at least at the $40 million he is making this season. The Nets, off to a stumbling start, do not want to go too far on a contract, so the question would be whether another team would pay him–and what the Nets could get in return in a trade.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody could be a good buffer and asset in a Warriors trade because, though he is not ready to start the season, he should be healthy soon and his contract makes him a good-value wing. Those are hard to find. Packaging Moody with Porzingis for a big improvement would be the only way the Warriors move him.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They do want him for this season, but might decide to cash out at the deadline. He’s been hot to start the year–can they get a first-rounder for him? Not likely, but they can try.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline. But cap space for next summer is the name of the game for the Kings.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets are loaded with tradeable contracts belonging to role players who can be useful to teams but who won’t be dreadfully missed by the Hornets. O’Neale is a chief example–a solid bench option (thought struggling with his shot) at a reasonable price.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and that is not happening. As this season unravels in New Orleans, teams will be looking for bargains, and New Orleans will be lucky to get one first-rounder for Jones.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) The thinking is changing on Washington and Dallas, though he is still an expensive, long-term contract the Mavericks will want to escape eventually. But they might not be looking to do that at this deadline–next summer could make more sense. The Mavs have been very competitive and if that remains the case, Washington would stay put.

Big Board: Center/PF NBA Trade Rumors

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, player option.) The Wizards insist they’re not trading Davis, as the hope is that he will stay healthy, play well and sign an extension. If he wants out of Washington–and there are still indications he might–then he could force the Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline. The Wizards have slipped, and could wind up making a coaching change. They’d weigh what to do with Davis after that.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson is probably one of the guys the Pelicans would want to keep, but his fit with Derik Queen has always been a sore spot and if a fire sale happens, you’d have to consider Williamson among the top targets.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz. (Remaining contract: three years, $150 million.) If he is healthy, Markkanen could drum up two first rounders for the Jazz. Unless the team turns things around here in the early season, that is an avenue Utah will have to consider. For now, Markkanen is out with a hand injury, though.

Wendell Carter Jr., Magic. (Remaining contract: three years, $58 million.) He is probably the most attractive piece, in terms of talent, position and salary, on the Orlando books as things stand. Injuries have already put this season on edge for the Magic, and they might need to sell. The problem is that the front office is under pressure to win now, and selling would not reflect well.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) The Knicks would be crazy to trade Towns at this point, but then, the Knicks are crazy not to have found common ground on an extension before the season started. So, we can’t rule out a deal if it looks like Towns will seriously weigh leaving in the summer of 2027. The Knicks have put the free agency option on the table for him by not signing him, and he will have summer suitors if nothing changes between now and June 30.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) Gobert is on this list for a couple of reasons. One, he is heading into his potential free agency without an extension. Two, he is struggling at just 7.6 points per game and not finding chemistry with LaMelo Ball. It would be a longshot for the Wolves to weigh trading him, but the alternative is him opting out and hitting free agency. Is Joan Beringer ready to be the big man in the middle? Probably not.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) Once it was clear Porzingis is not healthy, his value as an expiring contract on the trade market became the Warriors’ big chip. With no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value, unless the Warriors swallow significant money or give up a first-round pick. Both options are on the table. The Warriors would like to get something done quickly, but are willing to wait out the market for the right option.