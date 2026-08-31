Portland Trail Blazers Guard Named Sneaky Trade Candidate Ahead of NBA Season

The Portland Trail Blazers have a lot of depth in the backcourt.

As a result, one particular Blazers guard has been named as a potential trade candidate heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

Scoot Henderson Named Potential Trade Candidate for Portland Trail Blazers

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report named Blazers guard Scoot Henderson as a sneaky trade candidate given Portland’s depth at the guard spot and the easily-movable nature of Henderson’s current contract with Portland. Henderson has just one year remaining on his deal.

Swartz names the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors as potential destinations for the former No. 3 overall pick.

“Morant, Lillard and veteran Jrue Holiday are all going to be ahead of Henderson on the depth chart. Portland also has to find minutes for wing Shaedon Sharpe, who averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game last season. Henderson is also entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract, making him a low-risk trade candidate for teams that want to explore the former No. 3 overall pick’s upside while he’s still on a rookie deal,” Swartz wrote.

“The Memphis Grizzlies, oddly enough, make sense as a trade partner given that Morant is now in Portland. The Dallas Mavericks are looking for young stars to pair with Cooper Flagg and the Golden State Warriors could be a sneaky destination for Henderson to play a backup role behind Stephen Curry.”

Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game for Portland last season.

Scoot Henderson Could Benefit From a Fresh Start Outside of Portland

There was a ton of hype surrounding Henderson entering the 2023 NBA Draft. There was even some speculation that he could be the No. 1 overall pick in that draft, ahead of San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama. The Blazers ended up using the No. 3 overall pick on Henderson, and while he’s shown some flashes, he hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations that come with being drafted that highly.

Henderson started in just 52 games for Portland over his first three seasons and his playing time has decreased in each of his first three seasons, as opposed to increasing. Given Portland’s depth in the backcourt, that trend is likely to continue. As a result, Henderson could probably benefit from a fresh start elsewhere.