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Portland Trail Blazers Have ‘Serious Interest’ in Trade for Boston Celtics Star

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Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown during an NBA game.
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Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's stats without Jayson Tatum playing could determine Game 7 versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Portland Trail Blazers are lurking, hoping to land a big fish this offseason.

The Blazers have been a serious suitor for Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dating back to the trade deadline in February, but it appears as though their interests don’t stop there.

Portland Trail Blazers Have Major Interest in Trading for Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown

GettyBOSTON, MA – MARCH 18: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at TD Garden on March 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Trail Blazers would have “serious interest” in Boston Celtic star forward Jaylen Brown, should he be made available in trade talks. There has been some speculation that the Celtics could indeed be willing to part ways with Brown this summer, and in that scenario the Blazers could be poised to pounce.

From Amick:

Speaking of Plan Bs, league sources say the Portland Trail Blazers would have serious interest in Brown if the Celtics made him available. The Blazers have been among the suitors for Antetokounmpo since the February trade deadline but appear to be on the outside looking in at the moment.

If the Blazers miss out on Antetokounmpo, Brown technically wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize.

How the Trail Blazers Could Land Jaylen Brown in a Three-Team Trade

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Basically, it seems like the most plausible way for Brown to potentially land in Portland would be if the Blazers served as a third team in an Antetokounmpo trade between the Bucks and the Celtics. According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Bucks aren’t interested in Brown as a return for Antetokounmpo, so they would need to find a third team to take Brown in a trade.

“They don’t want a player like that,” Winderman said of Milwaukee’s interest in Brown. “They don’t want a mid-career player if they’re trading Giannis. So from what I’ve heard, they are looking at Jaylen Brown in terms of flipping him to another team.”

So in this hypothetical three-team trade scenario, the Celtics would get Antetokounmpo, the Blazers would get Brown and then the Bucks would land a package consisting of draft capital and/or promising young players from Portland.

We’re not saying that Brown ending up in Portland is likely. In fact, it’s probably the exact opposite, but crazier things have happened in the NBA.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Portland Trail Blazers Have ‘Serious Interest’ in Trade for Boston Celtics Star

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