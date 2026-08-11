Portland Trail Blazers Star Named One of Most Overpaid Players at Position

After spending his first seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant will continue his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Morant will get a fresh start in Portland, but he brings with him plenty of baggage and a bloated contract.

Blazers’ Ja Morant Named One of Most Overpaid Point Guards in the NBA

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named Morant as one of the most overpaid point guards in the entire NBA, citing his declining production and availability as main reasons for his inclusion. Morant has two years and over $86 million remaining on his current contract and he’s played just 79 total games over the past three seasons. “For a player who once looked like a future franchise centerpiece and potential MVP, Morant’s recent efficiency and availability decline—along with well-documented off-court issues—culminated in a late-June trade to the Portland Trail Blazers, as Memphis reshaped its cap sheet and added a more reliable veteran wing in Jerami Grant,” Hughes wrote.

“Redemption is possible for Morant, but we’ll need to see some extended All-Star flashes before he makes it off this list.” Morant is three seasons removed from his last All-Star selection, and it remains to be seen if he’ll ever reach that level again as a player. The Blazers took a risk by bringing in the mercurial Morant, it will be interesting to see if it’s a move that pays off for them, or if it’s one they’ll come to regret. Ja Morant Eager For a ‘Fresh Start’ with Portland Trail Blazers

After all of the turmoil during his stint in Memphis, Morant is understandably eager to turn the page and embrace a fresh start in Portland.

“New home. New team. New organization,” Morant said last month. “I get to show the fans in Portland a different Ja. It’s like starting all over again. … Over the years, I’ve grown a lot and learned a lot. My mindset changed. I go into things differently now. I feel more mature, and I’m ready to work.”

With his Grizzlies tenure behind him, Morant will enter the 2026-27 NBA season with a chip on his shoulder and eager to prove that he doesn’t belong in the most “overpaid” point guard conversation.