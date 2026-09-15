Trail Blazers Get ‘Fragile’ Warning as Portland Future Hangs in Balance

The Portland Trail Blazers and city officials are making progress toward securing the franchise’s long-term future in Portland, but Mayor Keith Wilson is making it clear that nothing should be considered settled.

Negotiations surrounding the Trail Blazers and Moda Center are moving forward as the two sides work toward a long-term agreement. Wilson told KATU’s Wright Gazaway that the discussions have progressed, albeit slower than city officials would prefer.

“They’re moving forward, slower than we would like, but I think the key point is they’re moving forward, and that’s progress, and that’s good,” Wilson told KATU in an exclusive interview at Moda Center.

There are legitimate reasons for optimism. The two sides are actively communicating, and Wilson indicated that the period of drawing lines in the sand has ended.

“We’ve got a lot to talk about, and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Wilson said. “The good news is that we’re talking versus just going to our respective corners and saying, ‘this is it.’ Those days are over, so the brinkmanship is over, but we’re really actively in discussions right now.”

Trail Blazers’ Portland Future Remains ‘Fragile’

The most important part of Wilson’s comments, however, came when he described just how uncertain the situation remains.

Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon has publicly expressed interest in keeping the franchise in Portland. But Wilson acknowledged that Portland must also make remaining in the city a viable long-term investment for the new ownership group.

“He’s interested in keeping the team here, but we have to be a viable investment for him,” Wilson said. “But isn’t that something every employer in Portland is asking?”

That distinction matters. There is a significant difference between an owner preferring to remain in Portland and the franchise having a binding agreement guaranteeing it will stay.

Portland fans have plenty of reason to believe the most likely outcome remains the Trail Blazers staying in the city. Oregon has committed $365 million toward the Moda Center project, while the broader framework has centered around securing a long-term non-relocation commitment from the franchise.

But until a final agreement is completed, there is still risk.

Wilson made that unmistakably clear.

“We’re in an active negotiation, and I don’t want to mislead anybody,” Wilson said. “I’m not saying that this is a foregone conclusion. It’s fragile. This relationship is fragile. Our ability to keep the Blazers here is fragile.”

Portland Cannot Treat Trail Blazers Deal as Finished

Those comments should get the attention of Trail Blazers fans without creating unnecessary panic. Portland appears to be in a considerably better position when both sides are negotiating rather than engaging in what Wilson described as “brinkmanship.” Dundon’s stated interest in remaining in Portland is another encouraging piece of the equation. Still, Wilson repeatedly using the word “fragile” makes it difficult to treat the team’s future as a formality.

The city also has to balance two realities. Losing an NBA franchise that has called Portland home since 1970 would be an enormous blow, but securing the Trail Blazers’ future cannot mean agreeing to any demand simply because relocation is possible. Right now, the most encouraging development is also the simplest: the two sides are talking.

The next step is turning those conversations into a binding agreement that removes “fragile” from the conversation altogether. Until that happens, Portland may remain the overwhelming favorite to keep its Trail Blazers, but fans still have reason to watch these negotiations closely.