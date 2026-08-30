Blazers Center Yang Hansen Makes Honest Nikola Jokic Statement Ahead of Year 2

Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen has been compared to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Yang’s skill set is pretty similar to Jokic, with his passing ability and basketball IQ for a big man.

However, the 21-year-old center still needs time to develop before realizing his immense potential.

Yang Hansen Makes Nikola Jokic Statement

After playing in the 2026 NBA Summer League, Yang Hansen suited up for the China national team in the current window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.

Speaking to FIBA.com recently, Yang opened up about getting compared to Nikola Jokic and how it affects his career.

“First of all, Jokic is my idol,” Yang said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, and I really love the way he plays. I think that’s also something the fans hope to see from me. So, I’ll just keep working hard.”

In China’s most recent game against Qatar, Yang put up 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes. He was the team’s most efficient player, making an impact off the bench and in limited minutes to give China the 83-57 win.

Team Dragon are back in action on Monday against Group F leaders Lebanon. They are currently sitting third in the standings. They need to finish in the top three to qualify for next year’s FIBA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Nikola Jokic’s Advice to Yang Hansen

Back in February, the Denver Nuggets visited the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Nikola Jokic shared a moment with Yang Hansen before the game, giving the young center advice.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Yang revealed what the three-time MVP told him before the Nuggets pummeled the Blazers, 157-103.

“He told me, Don’t get nervous all the time,'” Yang said, via Ryan Clarke of Oregon Live. “He’s like, ‘You’re a great player. Just go play.'”

Play

Jokic delivered 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 29 minutes, while Yang had four points, one rebound and one back in eight minutes.

Can Yang Hansen Earn Minutes Next Season?

The Portland Trail Blazers have a glut of centers entering next season, with Donovan Clingan expected to be the starter again. The Blazers re-signed Robert Williams III to a three-year, $48.5 million deal, so he’s going to have minutes off the bench.

It puts Yang Hansen’s chances of earning playing time in doubt. He will need to play in order to continue his development. He could spend more time with the Blazers’ G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, for more game action.

Blazers owner Tom Dundon told Rich Paul back in May that Yang won’t be given playing time because of his popularity. He wants the young center to earn his minutes and role with the team.