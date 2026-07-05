Rich Paul Teases LeBron Playing Multiple Seasons For Next Team

Most discussions about LeBron James’ future in the NBA see fans and media assuming he’ll play one more season before retirement. However, LeBron’s best friend and agent Rich Paul made it clear that no one should be making decisions under that assumption. James has said nothing public about his retirement plans, and nothing is confirmed beyond his desire to play for a new team next season after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul dropped the following quote about LeBron’s future, via his Mind the Game podcast with co-host Max Kellerman:

“Who says this is going to be his last year? He’s had that (documentary crew) for the last 4 years. No one said this is going to be his last year. Also, once he got the green light from Savannah and Zhuri, you can do whatever you want to do. I’ve heard from- the other day I said 10-12 teams; I counted today. Outside of one organization, maybe two, I’ve heard from every organization in the league.”

The topic of James having a documentary crew follow him last season created a lot of attention. Media members believed LeBron was starting a two-year retirement plan with next season being the end of the road. Paul confirmed that James has had the cameras following him for four years now, and that holds no bearing on his future.

What This Means For LeBron’s Next Team?

The news should be viewed as good for the teams currently trying to add LeBron to their roster. James has shown the aging process finally hitting him via more injuries occurring and some lesser performances, like his single digit scoring effort this season ending his double-digit scoring streak.

However, the basketball icon still played at the highest level when called upon. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves getting injured late into last season forced LeBron to be the best player on the team again in the first round series victory over the Houston Rockets.

James is still good enough to play at a high level, and most teams would want him for multiple seasons. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and a handful of other teams with realistic chances would be ecstatic if LeBron played more than one season via his next contract.

Lakers May Regret Losing LeBron James

While the news was reported as LeBron informing the Lakers that he wanted to play elsewhere, the franchise also played a huge role in the ending of the relationship. A new timeline centered around Doncic led to James being treated like an afterthought throughout this past season.

Free agency showed the Lakers prioritizing Walker Kessler and other needs for the roster over trying to keep an all-time great happy. The polarizing offseason for the Lakers saw them investing in Kessler, Collin Sexton, and Quentin Grimes as the big players.

A lackluster season next year will only look worse if LeBron’s new team contends for an NBA Championship. James playing multiple seasons and especially adding another ring to his legacy elsewhere would make the Lakers an embarrassment to the rest of the league.