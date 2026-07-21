Rich Paul Sends Strong Response to Adam Silver on LeBron James Decision

LeBron James remains the face of the NBA. As the four-time NBA champion nears his forty-second birthday, it’s clear all eyes are glued to James. The man who holds numerous all-time records, including the number of seasons played (soon to be 24). And it appears he has the entire league in limbo until he makes his impending free agency decision.

Virtually every NBA insider, journalist, and reporter is hoping they’ll be the one to break the (LeBron) James news. They’re hoping to be the one to announce where he’ll suit up to play during the 2026-27 season.

And while NBA commissioner, Adam Silver himself has publicly pressured James to make a decision, it appears James is in no rush to acquiesce and finalize his decision.

Rich Paul Sends Adam Silver Clear Message

Rich Paul, James’ agent and longtime friend, chose to respond to Silver’s public pressure, setting the record straight on how and when James will make his decision.

“We’re not going to be rushed ,” Paul said.

Paul’s comments came from the most recent episode of “Game Over”, a podcast he co-hosts with Max Kellerman. This episode, entitled, “What’s the Rush for LeBron?”, was released on July 20 on Netflix.

Paul’s strong statement came in response to Silver’s public plea, that came during an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at the CNBC Sport x Boardroom Game Plan Summit in New York. Silver admitted the league won’t be able to release its schedule for the upcoming season until James makes his decision.

“The way I think about it is, we have to finish up the schedule. And where LeBron plays will affect the schedule. So I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule, because, as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule. But it will influence how we set the schedule, how we set opening week, Christmas Day, etc. So I need him to make a decision,” Silver said.

Rich Paul Clarifies LeBron James Timeline For Free Agency Decision

“None of these people know anything. We haven’t made it to where anybody knows anything. It’s important for people to understand, we’re not making this about attention or a spectacle. He has a choice to make,” Paul said.

James’ agent and friend is clearly fully in his player’s corner. Paul is acknowledging James’ legacy and how it has earned James the right to take as long as necessary to make the choice that lays in front of him.

“Why is it that an athlete has to rush that choice? You’ve arguably have the best resume in the history of your job, so who’s rushing you?” Paul said.

Lastly, Paul reveals he’s spoken with the commissioner, in New York, and that James has still not finalized his free agency choice.

“I saw Adam (Silver) in New York, and we discussed it. And like I said, it’s still his (LeBron’s) choice. So, if he doesn’t really know, you can’t rush it. When he makes his choice, he’ll make it,” Paul said.